Gracie Hunt is embracing wedding season with family and close friends by her side. The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt recently shared moments from a lavish bridesmaids proposal and engagement celebration hosted by her mother, Tavia Hunt, in Dallas. The event came shortly after Gracie's engagement to Derek Green, son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, and offered fans a closer look at a major wedding update.

Gracie Hunt reveals 14 bridesmaids during lavish Dallas celebration hosted by Tavia Hunt

As wedding preparations continue, Gracie revealed an important detail about the people who will stand beside her on the big day. During the Dallas gathering, she shared that 14 bridesmaids will be part of her wedding, including her sister Ava Hunt, who will serve as maid of honor. Derek Green's sister, Janelle Green, a volleyball player at the University of Toledo, is also included in the bridal party.

The celebration also featured a sports connection through Kayla Sharples, a center back for the Kansas City Current, the NWSL team co-owned by Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. Derek's mother, Julie Green, attended the event as family and friends gathered for a champagne-filled evening organized by Tavia Hunt.

Gracie later reflected on the moment with an emotional message on Instagram, sharing how much the women in her life mean to her. “Looking around this room [Friday], I couldn't help but thank God for the way He so intentionally placed each one of these amazing women (& @mr.austinryde) into my life,” she wrote. “Through every season, they've loved me, prayed for me, encouraged me, challenged me, and helped shape me into who I am today. I truly would not be the same without them.”

Tavia Hunt helped make Gracie Hunt's wedding celebration feel personal

Beyond the elegant decor and champagne celebration, the event became a chance for Gracie to publicly thank her mother for organizing a meaningful gathering before the wedding. She praised Tavia Hunt for planning every detail and creating memories she said she would always cherish.

“Still can't get over how special this day felt,” Gracie wrote. “Every little detail was so thoughtful and full of love, and I know how much time, energy, and heart went into making it all happen. Thank you @TaviaHunt for planning the most beautiful bridesmaids proposal and engagement party.”

Gracie first made her relationship with Derek public through Instagram last year. The former college quarterback played at Southern Methodist University before transferring to Long Island University in 2022. For the Dallas event, Gracie wore a white mini dress with silver bow details, while floral arrangements by Bella Flora added to the elegant setting.