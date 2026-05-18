Mike Vrabel is reportedly putting his personal life first after speculation involving NFL reporter Dianna Russini sparked widespread discussion earlier this year. The New England Patriots head coach is said to be working hard to protect his long-time marriage with wife Jen Vrabel, with reports claiming he has promised to do “whatever it takes” to make things work. Both Vrabel and Russini have denied wrongdoing since photos of them surfaced online.

Reports suggest Mike Vrabel is doing all he can to protect his marriage

Mike Vrabel found himself at the center of unexpected attention after photos published by Page Six in April showed him spending time with Dianna Russini in public. The images quickly spread online and became a major topic of conversation across NFL circles, with some photos appearing to show the pair holding hands, dancing and sharing close moments.

As attention around the situation grew, reports suggested the matter had taken a personal toll on the Patriots coach. According to Globe, Vrabel has privately reassured those around him that he is committed to repairing his relationship with Jen and moving forward as a family.

Soon after the images surfaced, Vrabel reportedly addressed the matter publicly and said he was “committed to seeking counselling.” The reported move signaled an effort to work through personal challenges while adjusting to life as the Patriots' new head coach.

A source quoted by Globe claimed Vrabel remains fully focused on repairing his marriage. “Mike is fully committed to making sure his marriage weathers this storm,” the source reportedly said. “He's in therapy solo and with Jen, that's a non-negotiable. This isn't something you can solve overnight, but he's throwing everything he can at this.”

Mike Vrabel and wife Jen's long relationship keeps hope alive

Despite the growing attention around the reports, people close to the family reportedly believe the couple's long history together may help them get through this difficult phase. Mike and Jen first met in college and later built a family together while raising their two sons, Tyler and Carter.

Those close to the couple reportedly believe years of shared experiences and family bonds could help them overcome the current challenges. Another insider told Globe there remains “so much love and such a long history” between them, adding that Vrabel has stayed confident he and Jen can work through the situation and rebuild their relationship.