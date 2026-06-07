The controversy involving NFL reporter Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel continues to stay in the spotlight. Former USA TODAY Sports reporter Crissy Froyd has now made another major claim, alleging that several female NFL reporters have been involved in situations similar to the accusations surrounding Russini. Froyd, who was fired after publicly speaking about the issue, recently expanded on what she believes is a wider problem inside NFL media circles.

Crissy Froyd claims other female NFL reporters were involved in similar situations as Dianna Russini

During an appearance on “The Howard Eskin Show,” Froyd was asked directly how many female reporters she believed had “done similar things” to what Russini has been accused of. “There are at least six that I know of,” Froyd said. The former reporter also repeated claims she previously made in an article for the Daily Mail. Froyd alleged that multiple women working around the NFL privately told her they had relationships with league staff while covering teams.

“I've also been told by at least half a dozen female reporters that they have had s** with NFL staff and, in one case, a prominent NFL head coach, while they were covering the team,” Froyd wrote, adding that the situation was “unfair and demoralizing” for journalists who “do things the right way.”

When asked if she would reveal names or details, Froyd refused and pointed to possible legal concerns.

“See that's the thing. My biggest thing with this is that people have asked me to do that and I think I've already implied in hypotheticals some things that you should really look into. To avoid any legal dispute, I can't say any more than that,” Froyd said. She later added another cryptic remark, saying, “One of them starts with a J. I won't go any further than that, but just to give you a bit of a tidbit.”

Froyd, however, did not provide evidence to support her claims. At this stage, the accusations remain allegations.

The Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini controversy continues to draw attention across the NFL

The controversy first gained national attention after photos surfaced showing Russini and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel together at a luxury resort in Arizona in April. Soon after, speculation grew online as more old photos and videos involving the pair resurfaced. Both Russini and Vrabel denied wrongdoing. Vrabel dismissed claims of misconduct, while Russini maintained there was no affair. Reports later said Russini resigned from The Athletic after an internal review, though she continued to deny any inappropriate relationship.

The Patriots have continued to support Vrabel despite the public scrutiny. The head coach remained with the organization even after briefly stepping away during the 2026 NFL Draft to attend counseling with his family. Meanwhile, Froyd continues to argue that the controversy points to what she describes as a larger issue involving ethics and professional boundaries in NFL reporting.