The New England Patriots built one of the most successful dynasties in NFL history with Tom Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick leading from the sidelines. Years after their dominance, fans still debate whether Brady or Belichick was the bigger reason behind the franchise's long run of success. Now, Belichick has shared fresh thoughts on Brady's rise, explaining how the former quarterback slowly developed into one of football's greatest players despite early doubts.

Bill Belichick explains how Tom Brady became a Patriots legend despite early struggles

Tom Brady's NFL story did not begin with big expectations. Before becoming one of football's biggest stars, Brady entered the league as the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft and spent time buried on the Patriots' depth chart. At one stage, he was the team's fourth-string quarterback and far from becoming the face of the franchise.

During an appearance on "Pardon My Take," Bill Belichick reflected on Brady's development and explained that his rise came through steady growth rather than instant success. “He just day by day takes incredibly small steps that eventually lead to a high performance," Belichick said on "Pardon My Take."

"He was our 4th string quarterback, you can't name another 4th string quarterback in any level of football. That's how far down he was. I brought in Damon Huard because I didn't think (Tom Brady) was good enough to be the backup. He beat Huard out, and then (Drew Bledsoe) got hurt. He didn't lose games. He didn't win many, but he didn't lose them.”

“We won them on defense, and we won them in the kicking game... and then by 2003, 2004, we won games with Tom Brady. Then from 2004 on, not only did we win games because of Tom Brady, but every week, he was the focal point of our opponents. It was, 'We gotta stop Tom Brady, and what's our game plan to stop Tom Brady?' That's the real greatness. When they're doing something to stop you, and there's a target on your back, and you're still producing at a high level. I always say Tom wasn't great, he wasn't even really good, but he became great.”

Tom Brady's rise from backup quarterback to NFL icon still shapes the Patriots legacy

Brady's opportunity came after starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury during the 2001 season. What first looked like a short-term replacement soon turned into one of the biggest turning points in NFL history. Brady stepped in, helped keep the Patriots competitive, and later led the team to a Super Bowl title.

Over the next two decades, Brady became the face of New England's success, winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots before adding a seventh title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While fans continue to debate whether Brady or Belichick played the bigger role in building the dynasty, Belichick's latest comments made one thing clear: Brady's greatness was not instant, but built through patience, hard work, and constant improvement.