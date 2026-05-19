Patrick Mahomes is pushing hard to return after a major knee injury, but there is still uncertainty around when he will be fully ready. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has remained confident about playing in Week 1 of the 2026 season. Still, sports doctor David Chao believes the timeline could be more complicated than many fans expect, even as positive updates continue to emerge around Mahomes' recovery.

Sports doctor David Chao warns Patrick Mahomes may not be at full strength in Week 1

Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and LCL during the Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers in mid-December, ending his season and creating immediate questions about his future availability. Despite the setback, the quarterback has repeatedly made it clear that his goal is to be back for Kansas City's season opener against the Denver Broncos on September 14.

There have been signs of progress in recent months. ESPN insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Mahomes was ahead of schedule in his rehab, giving Chiefs fans hope that the three-time Super Bowl champion could recover faster than expected. Mahomes also caught attention after posting a golf video online, with many fans seeing it as a positive sign about his movement and recovery.

Still, former NFL surgeon David Chao believes it may be too early to assume Mahomes will be fully ready by Week 1. Chao recently shared his concerns and explained why quarterbacks who depend heavily on movement often need extra time to fully recover.

“Phillip Rivers, whom I did surgery on, returned to minicamp in 100 days,” Chao said. “He had his record QB rating that season, yet he wasn't 100 percent at the start of the season. And he's nowhere as mobile as Patrick Mahomes is.” Chao suggested that mobility remains an important factor in Mahomes' case. Since the Chiefs star often depends on quick movement inside and outside the pocket, returning too early may carry added risks.

Andy Reid offers encouraging Patrick Mahomes recovery update before Chiefs OTAs

Even with concerns around the timeline, the Chiefs remain hopeful about Mahomes' recovery. Head coach Andy Reid recently shared an encouraging update and suggested that the quarterback may be able to take part in some offseason work. “He is in a good position to be able to do some things. There's some rules and regulations that go with that, so we got to just make sure that we're on top of that part,” Reid said.

The Chiefs are scheduled to begin organized team activities on May 26, followed by mandatory minicamp from June 9 to June 11. While Kansas City is unlikely to rush its franchise quarterback back too soon, Mahomes' recovery will remain one of the biggest stories to watch ahead of the 2026 NFL season.