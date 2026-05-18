Taylor Swift has once again caught fans' attention, but this time it is not just about music. The singer recently stepped out wearing a rare black opal jewelry set once owned by Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor, quickly sparking online buzz. Soon after, fans began wondering if Travis Kelce may have played a role in the meaningful choice, especially after Swift's old comments about opals resurfaced online.

Taylor Swift's rare jewelry moment sparks fresh Travis Kelce speculation

Taylor Swift was first spotted wearing pieces from the unique jewelry collection during outings in New York City. Days later, the singer appeared in the full set, including bracelets, earrings, and a ring, during a public appearance in Brooklyn. The collection reportedly belonged to Elizabeth Taylor and instantly caught the attention of fans.

The speculation grew stronger after estate jeweler Adam Fox shared details about the sale. According to Fox, the one-of-a-kind jewelry suite was sold through his company in late 2025 for $125,000. What stood out was that the buyer was reportedly a sports agent, leading many fans to wonder whether someone connected to Travis Kelce may have purchased it.

“On the majority of these online platforms, for higher-ticket items, somebody will reach out, ask questions. Sometimes they will try to negotiate, sometimes they won't. This just randomly sold,” Fox told Page Six Style. Fox later said things started to make sense after he saw photos of Swift wearing the complete set online. Still, he did not confirm whether Kelce was directly involved in the purchase. “I'm just the jewelry dealer,” he demurred. “I just had to assume. And the only reason I assumed that was because it was going to a sports agent.”

Taylor Swift once shared why opals became her favorite stone

The story gained even more attention after fans revisited an old interview where Swift opened up about her love for opals. Long before her relationship with Kelce, the singer had shared how the gemstone held a personal meaning for her during childhood.

“My favorite stone is an opal because when I was bullied in school, my mom used to take me to TJ Maxx after school to look at the opal jewelry,” Swift told Us Weekly in 2016. “I thought opals were so beautiful, and somehow it made me feel better. We never bought them, just looked.”

The jewelry choice has only added to fan theories, especially because opal is also Travis Kelce's birthstone. Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, reportedly includes a song inspired by Elizabeth Taylor, making the connection feel even more personal. While no one has confirmed who bought the rare jewelry set, fans continue connecting the dots behind Swift's latest appearance.