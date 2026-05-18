Big sporting events have become a major part of Nashville's long-term plans over the last few years and the city now seems close to landing its biggest prize yet. NFL owners are expected to approve Nashville as the host city for Super Bowl LXIV in 2030 during this week's spring league meeting in Orlando. For the Tennessee Titans, the decision would instantly validate years of stadium planning, public funding debates and the push to turn the city into one of the NFL's marquee destinations.

The expected vote also carries major significance for the league's future event calendar.

Nashville has steadily grown into one of the country's busiest entertainment cities, but league insiders long viewed the absence of a modern indoor stadium as the missing piece. The obstacle is now disappearing with the Titans' new venue set to open in 2027, giving the NFL another major market capable of hosting the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff games and future Final Fours.

NFL owners set to back Nashville Super Bowl plan

The league's two-day spring meeting begins on May 19 in Orlando, where owners are expected to formally vote on the proposal. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Nashville is in line to secure Super Bowl LXIV after months of growing confidence around the bid.

If approved, it would mark the first Super Bowl hosted in Nashville. The game would also serve as one of the biggest introductions possible for the Titans' new stadium project, which has already become central to the franchise's long-term business plans.

Public funding played a huge role in getting the project over the line. In 2023, Nashville's Metro City Council approved $760 million in bonds for construction, while Tennessee lawmakers had already committed $500 million in state funding the previous year. The broader vision behind the stadium was never limited to NFL Sundays alone. From the beginning, the Titans and city officials pushed the idea that a modern venue would transform Nashville into a year-round destination for major sporting events and entertainment weekends.

The ambition gained even more traction last November when Roger Goodell openly backed the city's credentials. “The one thing that was missing is the stage,” he said while alluding to the Titans' future home. “And I think now, you're building a great stage. We have a process, but I have every expectation that we're going to see that type of thing in the future.”

Super Bowl schedule continues shifting toward entertainment cities

The NFL has increasingly leaned toward destination cities when awarding Super Bowls, with tourism appeal now carrying almost as much importance as stadium quality. Nashville fits directly into that strategy thanks to its live music culture, nightlife and growing national profile.

The next three Super Bowls are already locked in. Super Bowl LXI will take place at SoFi Stadium in 2027, followed by Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2028. Las Vegas is also expected to host Super Bowl LXIII at Allegiant Stadium in 2029. For Nashville, joining that rotation would represent a major leap in status across American sport. It would also place the Titans' new stadium under immediate global attention less than three years after opening its doors, giving the franchise and the city a chance to reshape how the NFL views the Music City for decades ahead.