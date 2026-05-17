The Las Vegas Raiders invested heavily in their rushing attack when they selected Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, the expected turnaround never arrived. Despite Jeanty's promising rookie season, Las Vegas finished last in rushing yards, exposing bigger issues within the offense. Now, under new head coach Klint Kubiak, the Raiders are trying a different approach by pairing Jeanty with rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. to bring more balance to the offense.

Klint Kubiak hopes Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. can ease pressure on Raiders offense

Jeanty handled most of the work in the Raiders' backfield last season, recording 266 carries while other running backs barely saw the field. Veterans Raheem Mostert, Zamir White, and Dylan Laube had very limited involvement, leaving Jeanty to shoulder much of the offensive burden during a difficult campaign.

Still, the Raiders' rushing struggles were not entirely on the young star. Poor offensive line play and a lack of rhythm on offense made it difficult for the team to move the ball consistently. To strengthen the backfield, Las Vegas used a fourth-round draft pick on Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr., a move that signals Kubiak's desire to spread carries more evenly.

The Raiders are also expected to see changes at quarterback. No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza represents the future of the franchise, but veteran Kirk Cousins could begin the season as the starter while the rookie develops. Until the passing game settles, the Raiders may lean heavily on their running backs to keep the offense moving.

Mike Washington Jr. gives Raiders a different option alongside Ashton Jeanty

Although both running backs can make plays, they bring very different styles to the field. Jeanty built his reputation on quick acceleration, balance, and toughness between the tackles. At around 5-foot-8 and 211 pounds, he uses leverage and strength to fight through contact, while also contributing as a pass catcher and blocker.

Washington gives the Raiders a different kind of weapon. At over six feet tall and around 225 pounds, he combines size with speed and turned heads after posting a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. His ability to stretch defenses could add another layer to the Raiders' rushing attack.

There are still parts of Washington's game that need improvement, especially pass blocking and finishing runs with more physicality. But if Kubiak can find the right balance between the two young backs, the Raiders may finally have a stronger ground game after a disappointing season.