Fresh attention has returned to Stefon Diggs just days after the NFL player was acquitted in a criminal case tied to assault allegations. Jamila Adams, Diggs' former personal chef who accused him of assault and strangulation, shared new social media posts following the verdict, including one that directly mentioned Cardi B. The posts quickly gained attention online as Adams revisited claims tied to her past relationship with the NFL star.

Former chef's emotional message puts Stefon Diggs back in public focus

Jamila Adams recently posted a video in which she appeared to address a woman identified in reports as one of Diggs' children's mothers. In the emotional message, Adams made claims about how she said the woman was treated during pregnancy and after childbirth. However, Adams did not publicly identify the woman in the video.

“The way he treated you when you were pregnant, the way he talked to you when you were pregnant… will always be something I will never understand,” Adams said in the clip.

Adams later added, “The way he treated you in the delivery room, the way he treated you after the baby. The same person that abused you, abused me.”

In a separate Instagram message shared afterward, Adams directly mentioned Cardi B by name, writing, “I was the one apologizing for how he treated while you were pregnant & after. Cardi you know I didn't lie.” Adams also claimed there were text messages documenting conversations from that period, though she declined to reveal details publicly, saying, “That's not my story to tell.”

Stefon Diggs cleared in court, but fresh online attention follows

The renewed discussion comes after Diggs was acquitted of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges earlier this month. The allegations were tied to an incident that reportedly took place at the NFL player's home late last year.

During the trial, testimony revealed Adams and Diggs had previously been involved in a sexual relationship before she later worked as his chef. Diggs denied the accusations and pleaded not guilty throughout the proceedings.

His legal team argued there was limited physical evidence supporting Adams' claims and suggested financial motives may have played a role in the case. Defense attorneys also pointed to deleted text messages that they argued raised questions about parts of Adams' account. Following a brief trial and jury deliberation, Diggs was acquitted on all charges. Reports from inside the courtroom later described the NFL player as emotional after hearing the verdict.