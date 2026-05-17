Cardi B addressed a viral video appearing to show her arguing publicly with Stefon Diggs after the clip went viral online. The rapper later reacted on social media with a blunt message that quickly pulled even more attention towards the couple's relationship. It all became a bigger talking point after former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho weighed in during an episode of Speakeasy, where he questioned whether public celebrity relationships can realistically stay private once both people become globally recognisable figures.

The discussion began after Cardi reacted directly to the viral footage. The rapper joked about the situation while acknowledging how public the argument had become. “Sometimes I forget I'm a celebrity, damn y'all ain't never cuss your baby dad out when you hungry?” Cardi B wrote on social media.

Emmanuel Acho questions public celebrity relationships

Rather than focusing only on the viral clip itself, Acho used the moment to discuss the pressure that comes with dating while constantly being watched online. “So, here's why I don't have grace with Stefon Diggs,” Acho said. “If you are messing with women who have the ability to forget they're a celebrity, you're messing with the wrong woman.”

Acho explained that celebrities often lose the ability to handle disagreements privately once they reach a certain level of fame. According to him, even ordinary arguments can instantly become public entertainment. “Because in my lower level of celebrity, I've had conversations with men and women alike to be like, ‘Look, I don't have the luxury of arguing in public,'” he noted. “We don't have that luxury. So, if you've got beef with me, we're going to have to argue in private. We don't have the luxury of arguing at a restaurant. We don't have the luxury of arguing at an airport, we don't have that.”

Emmanuel Acho warns Stefon Diggs after recent controversies

As the conversation continued, Acho suggested Diggs should be more careful about how public he becomes with relationships, especially after previously dealing with legal and media attention. “You don't have to be at a Mother's Day function with them, you don't have to be out, grabbing brunch or coffee together… Pick better. You can't come off of a case where a woman just very publicly lied on you and now be back with the woman who, ‘Oh, I forgot I was a celebrity and was yelling at you in public.' Diggs, Cardi already made her money. She's set for life. She ain't gotta drop another album. You, Stefon Diggs, are not.”

Amid the whirlwind drama, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs welcomed a son together in 2025.