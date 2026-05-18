Even after retiring from the NFL, Tom Brady still finds himself talking about the culture that built the New England Patriots dynasty. During a speech at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business on Saturday, the seven-time Super Bowl winner mixed career advice with humour and took a cheeky swipe at former coach Bill Belichick. Now working as a broadcaster and co-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady reflected on pressure, discipline and leadership. He also revisited memories from his Patriots years, including Belichick's famously tough coaching style that helped shape one of the NFL's greatest dynasties.

Tom Brady jokes about Bill Belichick's coaching style

The crowd was already reacting warmly when Brady opened with a line that instantly changed the tone inside the room. “I usually don't do well with compliments… I had a coach for 20 years tell me how s*** I was every day.”

The joke got a big laugh because it matched Bill Belichick's tough image in the NFL. Tom Brady then continued with more funny references while explaining how demanding leaders can sometimes help people improve. As he spoke about taking risks and working with people who challenge you, Brady once again brought up his Patriots experience. “I want you to challenge yourself with ideas that are uncomfortable, and people who push you to be your very best,” he said. “Even if one of those people is a cranky old coach who cuts the sleeves off his sweatshirt and screams at you all day, 'Do your job!' Okay, that's too specific in my experience, but you guys get the point.”

The speech also touched on one of the defining moments of Brady's career. While discussing resilience and preparation, he referenced New England's unforgettable comeback from 28-3 down against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. “The tests are over in school -- thank God. But the tests in life, they never end,” he said. “You will be tested every day. And those tests are the prep for the life that you want to live. My story can become your story, but yours will be unique, written by you. Remember this, testing your greatness always comes in the form of a contest, where preparation meets opportunity. And the winner is the one who just won't quit.”

Brady and Belichick's relationship still shapes NFL conversations

Even years after Tom Brady left the New England Patriots, his relationship with Bill Belichick remains a major talking point in the NFL. The two spent 19 seasons together and won six Super Bowls, becoming one of the most successful coach-quarterback duos in league history. Brady has often admitted that Belichick's tough coaching style was not easy to handle, but believes it played a huge role in the team's success. Earlier this year, Brady made that point again while appearing on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast. "He's the best coach to ever coach in the NFL," Brady said of Belichick.