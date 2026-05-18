The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2026 NFL season with more questions than answers, especially around the quarterback position. But while doubts continue to follow the franchise, Deion Sanders believes Cleveland may be on the edge of something much bigger. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach recently shared his confidence in the Browns, pointing to the team's young talent and defensive strength as reasons why the franchise could surprise many people this season. Much of the spotlight remains on Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to compete for the starting quarterback role. Still, Deion Sanders believes the Browns' future goes beyond one player.

Deion Sanders says the Cleveland Browns may be closer to success than critics think

Speaking on The Barbershop with Garrett Bush, Deion Sanders shared why he feels optimistic about Cleveland's future. While he admitted the team still has areas to improve, particularly at quarterback and along the offensive line, he suggested the Browns already have most of the pieces needed to compete.

“Look at that rookie class last season,” Deion said. “The rookie class this season, who I know they haven't played, they haven't put it on grass. But they're building something that is tremendous, and they're not too far away. Of course, they need stability at the quarterback position. Of course, they need stability on the offensive line. Everything else, to me, they got it. They got it.”

His comments arrive as Cleveland continues to deal with uncertainty under center. Shedeur Sanders is reportedly pushing to secure the QB1 role, though there is also growing discussion around whether Deshaun Watson could return to the mix if healthy. That battle could become one of the biggest storylines for the franchise before the season begins.

Deion Sanders strongly defends Myles Garrett as trade talk continues around Browns star

The former NFL star also pushed back against ongoing discussions surrounding Myles Garrett's future with the team. Trade speculation involving the defensive star has surfaced repeatedly, but Sanders made it clear that he sees Garrett as a player Cleveland simply cannot afford to lose.

“They got a killer on defense, I'm tired of y'all talking about trading him and getting rid of him,” Deion said. “That don't make no sense to me. That's a once in a lifetime man. That's a once in a lifetime man that you don't see no more. I don't get rid of that. Unless I could get your mama, daddy, your uncle, cousins, and everybody in a trade for that. Because that's a grown man. That's a winner. That's a winner.”

For now, the Browns still have plenty to prove before they can be considered true contenders. But if their young core develops and stability arrives at quarterback, Cleveland could become one of the league's most interesting teams in 2026, something Deion Sanders clearly believes is possible.