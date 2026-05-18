The National Football League is set to take American football to more corners of the world in 2026. The league officially unveiled its “NFL World Tour” through an Instagram video, confirming games across Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany and Mexico. With nine regular-season games scheduled outside the United States, the 2026 campaign will become the NFL's biggest international season yet, including the first regular-season NFL games in Australia and France.

NFL World Tour 2026 brings football to more countries than ever before

The international action starts in Week 1 when the Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on September 10. The game will become the first regular-season NFL matchup played in Australia, adding another historic chapter to the league's overseas expansion.

In Week 3, the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Baltimore Ravens at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. While the NFL previously played games in São Paulo, this matchup will mark the first regular-season contest held in Rio. London will once again host three straight weeks of football, with the Washington Commanders facing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars meeting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. Jacksonville will then stay in England to play the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium in Week 6.

The league's growing international footprint continues in Week 7 when the New Orleans Saints battle the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France in Paris. The matchup will be the first regular-season NFL game ever played in France. Madrid will host the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 before Germany welcomes the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots in Munich one week later.

NFL's international expansion continues as global interest keeps growing

The final stop of the NFL World Tour comes in Week 11 when the Minnesota Vikings face the 49ers at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City during Sunday Night Football. Mexico has long played an important role in the league's global plans, dating back to 2005 when the Arizona Cardinals defeated the 49ers in the first regular-season NFL game played outside the United States.

The NFL officially launched its International Series in London in 2007 and has steadily expanded into newer markets over the years. With Australia and France now joining the list, the league is expected to continue growing its international footprint in the coming years.