The waiting game around Aaron Rodgers is finally over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers now enter the 2026 NFL season with their veteran quarterback officially back in the building. After months of retirement speculation, contract talk and uncertainty around the franchise's long-term direction, Rodgers signed a new one-year deal with Pittsburgh on May 18, ending one of the NFL offseason's biggest storylines and immediately shifting focus toward the team's playoff hopes and quarterback plans for another win-now season.

The 42-year-old wasted little time getting back to work. Roughly 30 minutes after the Steelers announced the signing, Rodgers was already participating in organised team activities as Pittsburgh opened its latest round of voluntary offseason workouts. The move confirms Rodgers will return for a 22nd NFL season while continuing his partnership with head coach Mike McCarthy after helping guide Pittsburgh to 10 wins and a playoff appearance last year.

Aaron Rodgers contract details strengthen Steelers playoff hopes

The new contract is reportedly worth up to $25 million for one season, with $22 million fully guaranteed. According to reports, the deal also gives Rodgers a significant pay rise after he earned $13.65 million last season. The veteran quarterback remains the NFL's oldest active starter, yet the Steelers clearly feel his experience and football intelligence outweigh any physical decline entering training camp.

Inside the building, coaches continue to speak confidently about Rodgers' approach and competitiveness. Steelers quarterbacks coach Tom Arth suggested the quarterback's mentality still resembles that of a much younger player. "He's extremely focused and locked in," Arth said in a statement. "He's such a competitive player, but he has so much fun playing the game. And that's what I really enjoy about Aaron. "He loves playing this game. He plays the game like he's still 10 years old running around in the backyard." Arth also praised Rodgers' “ferocious competitive spirit” and described his football IQ as “off the charts.”

Steelers betting on Aaron Rodgers despite late-career concerns

Even after returning to the playoffs last season, questions still surround how much Rodgers has left physically heading into another NFL campaign. The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to rely more on defence, smart game management and Aaron Rodgers' experience instead of asking the veteran quarterback to do everything himself.

Rodgers seriously considered retirement earlier in the offseason and his new one-year deal means questions about Pittsburgh's long-term quarterback future will continue beyond 2026. Mandatory minicamp starts on June 2 and attention will now shift to how Rodgers performs during preparations for another possible Super Bowl run.