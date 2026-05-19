

The NFL world is starting to ask a serious question about Russell Wilson's future. After another difficult season and no clear starting job waiting for him, the veteran quarterback is now being urged to seriously consider retirement instead of continuing his search for another team. Ex-Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib did not hold back while discussing Wilson's situation. The comments arrive as the veteran quarterback weighs interest from teams around the league, including reported links to the New York Jets, while television opportunities continue gathering pace behind the scenes.

Aqib Talib believes Russell Wilson should walk away from football

Wilson is still exploring his options for the upcoming NFL season, but the opportunities available to him are very different from the ones he had during his prime years with the Seattle Seahawks. Instead of being viewed as a franchise quarterback, Wilson is now reportedly being considered mainly for backup roles. Speaking during an appearance on The Arena: Gridiron, Talib sounded unconvinced that Wilson should continue chasing another roster move. “If you're thinking about it, it's over with, man,” Talib said.

Reports from the New York Post suggest the Jets have explored Wilson as a possible addition, though not necessarily as a long-term starter. Instead, the role would likely place him behind younger options while providing insurance and experience inside the locker room during minicamp and training camp preparations.

Russell Wilson could move into television after difficult NFL stretch

At the same time, Wilson may already have another career path waiting for him away from the field. According to reports from the New York Post, CBS is seen as a possible landing spot for Wilson if he decides to retire. The network is reportedly considering changes to The NFL Today after Matt Ryan left the show. Wilson's NFL career still includes major achievements. He helped the Seahawks win a Super Bowl, reached another one, and spent years as one of the league's most dangerous quarterbacks. But things have changed since his exit from Seattle. His time with the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants never brought back the same success. Last season became especially difficult after rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart moved ahead of him on the depth chart.

Wilson can still choose to keep playing if he wants another opportunity. But as training camp gets closer, the growing feeling around the league is that his next chapter may begin outside the NFL rather than inside it.