CeeDee Lamb gave the Dallas Cowboys the kind of performance fans had been waiting for, then received an unexpected request from the NFL. Fresh off a huge Week 2 showing against the Washington Commanders, the star wide receiver was summoned for a random drug test. The timing caught attention, but Lamb's dominant night, rather than the routine league procedure, was the real story in Dallas.

CeeDee Lamb's NFL drug test follows a monster game against Commanders

Lamb turned the Cowboys' Week 2 clash into a statement outing. He hauled in eight passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, helping Dallas secure its first win of the 2026 season with a 1-1 record.

The performance marked a sharp turnaround from his quiet season opener against the New York Giants, where he managed five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. Against Washington, Lamb found his rhythm and delivered explosive plays when Dallas needed them.

Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker highlighted the unusual postgame development on X.

“CeeDee Lamb had nearly 100 receiving yards in the first half, finished with two receiving TDs – including the record-setting TD toss from Dak Prescott.… and Lamb is apparently being summoned for a drug test from the NFL,” Emmy-winning Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker wrote on X.

Lamb also shared the notice on his Instagram Stories, responding with a brief message that captured his surprise. “Waste no time huh? @nfl,” he wrote.

The NFL's random drug-testing programme is a standard part of its player oversight process. Receiving a test notice does not suggest wrongdoing, even when it arrives after a standout performance.

CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott make Cowboys history

Lamb's big night carried extra weight given his injury-affected 2025 campaign. He finished that season with 75 receptions for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns, making his Week 2 production an encouraging sign for Dallas.

The drug test also brought back memories of 2024, when Lamb received a similar request after recording 13 catches for 227 yards against the Detroit Lions. That outing included a 92-yard touchdown from Prescott and helped Lamb break Michael Irvin's franchise records for receptions and receiving yards in a single season.

Prescott had his own milestone to celebrate against Washington. His touchdown pass to Lamb marked the 249th of his Cowboys career, moving him past Tony Romo for the most passing touchdowns in franchise history.

“Blessed, humbled, thankful to have the opportunity to do so,” Prescott said. “This game has meant so, so much to me. It's always been, since as long as I can remember, peace, getting out there and just playing this game has given me peace and a level of excitement and joy that it's hard to even put into words. And to now put myself in that category, it's humbling, but I expect to play for a long time.”

Prescott added:“And in my mind, I'm just getting started. I've said it before. I think records are meant to be broken when you're playing long enough, and that's just this opportunity for me to do this.”

For Dallas, the win offered more than a much-needed boost. Prescott and Lamb showed how dangerous their connection can be, while Lamb's performance provided a timely reminder of his impact on the Cowboys' offense.