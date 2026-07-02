Cardi B has secured another courtroom victory in her long-running legal dispute with blogger Tasha K. Court documents filed on June 30 show the Grammy-winning rapper will receive $60,000 after Tasha K agreed to settle claims that she violated a previous non-disparagement agreement through posts involving NFL star Stefon Diggs and Cardi's estranged husband, Offset.

Cardi B awarded settlement after Tasha K's Stefon Diggs posts

The latest agreement marks another chapter in a legal fight that began years ago. According to court filings obtained by PEOPLE, both parties agreed "to avoid the expense, delay and uncertainty of further litigation" related to the unpaid balance from Cardi B's 2022 defamation judgment against Tasha K.

Under a bankruptcy agreement reached last year, Tasha K was allowed to delay payments as long as she complied with a non-disparagement clause that barred her from making negative public remarks about Cardi B or her family.

However, Cardi argued that the blogger violated that agreement through recent comments involving her estranged husband Offset and NFL player Stefon Diggs. As a result, Tasha K was initially ordered to reimburse Cardi more than $110,000 in legal fees.

The new settlement reduces that figure to $60,000, provided Tasha K makes both payments on time. If she does, Cardi will accept the amount as full satisfaction of the claim.

Cardi B Awarded $60,000 From Tasha K Over Posts Allegedly Related To Offset and Stefon Diggs Details: https://t.co/KaPcdEvz4E pic.twitter.com/DK7S1NKY1T — Complex (@Complex) July 2, 2026

Cardi's attorney declined to comment, while Tasha K's legal team had not publicly responded at the time of publication.

Cardi B's legal fight with Tasha K continues years after $4 million verdict

The beef started after Cardi B won a defamation lawsuit in 2022, in which a jury found Tasha K liable for making false and damaging statements about the rapper and awarded her roughly $4 million.

Cardi had accused the blogger of spreading false claims about her personal life, including allegations involving drug use, sexually transmitted infections and infidelity. During the trial, the rapper testified that the online attacks took a serious emotional toll.

According to reports at the time, Cardi said she became "extremely suicidal" because of the false allegations made against her. Earlier this year, Cardi also sought additional sanctions, arguing that her legal team had documented more than two dozen alleged violations of the non-disparagement agreement across Tasha K's social media platforms.

The latest settlement doesn't wipe out the original $4 million judgment. Instead it settles the dispute on the alleged breach of the contract existing The legal fight has been going on for years and Cardi B has further cemented her position in court, highlighting the consequences of violating settlement terms approved by the court.