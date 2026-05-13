The relationship between Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs is once again drawing attention online after a new video reportedly showed the two in a heated public exchange outside a coffee shop in Maryland. The clip surfaced just days after the pair appeared happy together at a Mother's Day event in Washington, D.C. Fans had started believing the two were rebuilding their relationship, but the latest footage has now created fresh questions about where things stand between the rapper and the former New England Patriots wide receiver.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs become major talking point after argument video spreads online

A video shared on social media this week quickly caught fans by surprise. “Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were seen arguing outside a coffee shop in Maryland,” FearBuck posted on X. The clip reportedly showed the rapper visibly upset while Diggs appeared calm during the conversation.

Reports claimed the discussion lasted nearly 10 minutes outside a coffee shop in Burtonsville, Maryland. Diggs was seen standing beside a sports car with folded arms while Cardi B appeared frustrated during the exchange. Security was also reportedly present at the location and kept fans away while the two continued talking.

The situation became an even bigger topic online because the pair had recently looked comfortable together in public. Over Mother's Day weekend, Cardi B attended the “A Moment For Mom” wellness event in Washington, D.C., which was organized through Diggs' foundation. Videos and photos from the event quickly spread online and fueled rumors that the couple may have reunited after months of breakup speculation.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs had recently fueled reunion rumors before latest video surfaced

Sports journalist Kelsey Nicole Nelson also shared a clip from the event showing Diggs standing close to Cardi B while the two smiled together in front of cameras. In one moment, the NFL star wrapped his arm around the rapper and kissed her on the cheek, which immediately sparked reactions across social media.

The latest attention comes months after reports claimed the two had split following controversy involving one of Diggs' former partners. Despite the rumors, the pair continued appearing together publicly in recent months. Diggs was also seen backstage at one of Cardi B's “Little Miss Drama” tour shows alongside the rapper and their son.

Neither Cardi B nor Diggs has publicly commented on the latest Maryland video. Still, after weeks of fans believing the two were getting back together, the new footage has once again pushed their relationship into the spotlight.