Cameron Dantzler's net worth in 2026 sits at approximately $1 million, a figure that reflects total career earnings of $3.9 million across six years of professional football that began with genuine promise and wound through the waiver wire, practice squads, the CFL and the UFL before landing him with the Louisville Kings. He is 27 years old and still playing the game, but the path has looked nothing like the one a third-round pick might have expected when his name was called in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Vikings Years That Defined His Career

Born on September 3, 1998, in Hammond, Louisiana, Dantzler attended Saint Thomas Aquinas High School before playing college football at Mississippi State, where he earned Second-Team All-SEC honours in 2018. The Minnesota Vikings selected him 89th overall in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started his career with genuine impact, becoming the first Vikings cornerback named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team since Dewayne Washington in 1994, and the only rookie defender in the NFL that season to record an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery in the same game.

He started 26 games across his three seasons in Minnesota, recording 149 tackles, three interceptions, 17 pass deflections and three forced fumbles. Injuries in 2022 disrupted what had been a promising trajectory. The Vikings waived him after the season and Washington claimed him off waivers. Neither that opportunity nor brief stints with the Bills, Texans and Saints led to anything sustained. By 2024 he was playing in the XFL for the San Antonio Brahmas.

Where He Is Now

Dantzler's journey since leaving the NFL has taken him through the San Antonio Brahmas in 2024, a brief stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL, a season with the Memphis Showboats in 2025, a short-lived Miami Dolphins contract, and his current home with the Louisville Kings of the UFL in 2026. His most recent NFL contract was a $1.17 million deal with the Dolphins that did not result in regular-season appearances.

Career total earnings of $3,902,546 across NFL contracts place him in the category of players whose rookie deals represented most of their professional income. He has two children, son Cameron Jr. and daughter Carmyn, and continues to compete at a professional level at 27.