Caleb Williams' scary moment against Minnesota Vikings quickly became a debate about toughness. Chicago Bears quarterback went down with a hamstring injury and looked deeply upset as he left the field. Some critics saw the tears and called his reaction too soft. But a former NFL player pushed back against that view. Their message was simple an injury can bring fear, pain and frustration at once. Williams had spent months preparing for the 2026 season, so seeing that work suddenly at risk was enough to explain the strong emotion in that moment. His latest injury update also brought some relief.

Kyle Long And Ben DiNucci Explain Why Caleb Williams' Reaction Was Not About Being Soft

Williams was hurt after running for a first down near the red zone. He grabbed the back of his leg and could not put much weight on it. He was later taken to the locker room on a cart.

The injury looked serious at first. That made the moment harder for Williams. He did not know how much time he might miss or what the injury could mean for his season.

Former Bears star Kyle Long understood the reaction. He pointed to Williams' love for the team and city. Long said an injury can suddenly break the plans a player has made.

Ben DiNucci also came to Williams' defense. He pushed back at people calling the quarterback soft and pointed to the work NFL players put into their bodies every week.

“For anyone calling Caleb Williams soft please respectfully stfu,” DiNucci wrote on X. He added that the emotion can come from the fear that months of work may suddenly be lost.

????????BREAKING NEWS????????#BEARS QB CALEB WILLIAMS JUST COLLAPSE IN SIGNIFICANT PAIN ON A NON-CONTACT INJURY.



YOU COULD HEAR WILLIAM YELLING AND SCREECHING IN PAIN THROUGH THE TV.



THIS IS HORRIFIC TO WATCH.



OH NO. OH NO.



???????????? pic.twitter.com/afuT5GRQHL — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 20, 2026

Physical therapist Jeff Mueller made a similar point. He said even a grade 1 hamstring strain can hurt. He also noted that a player's response can come from fear or frustration, not only the level of the injury.

What Kyle Long And Ben DiNucci's Defense Means For Caleb Williams' Injury Update

The biggest change came with the medical update. Tom Pelissero reported that Williams avoided a major hamstring injury. Chicago Bears were also not ruling him out for Week 3 against Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Ben Johnson described Williams as week-to-week, meaning the quarterback could still miss time. Tyson Bagent could take over if Williams cannot play.

That update puts the earlier reaction in a different light. Williams may have feared a long absence before knowing the test results. His tears came during that uncertain moment.

The 2026 season already carries stress for Williams after a strong 2025 campaign. He threw for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Chicago also won the NFC North and a playoff game.

For now the focus is on his recovery. The latest news gives the Bears more hope, while the defense from former NFL player shows why judging an injury reaction from one moment can be difficult.