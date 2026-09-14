Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham are backing the Kansas City Chiefs again as the 2026 NFL season gets underway. Clark posted, “WE ARE BACK!!!! GOOD LUCK!!!! @Chiefs ❤️❤️❤️” on X, showing her support before Kansas City's Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos.

Cunningham has also continued to support the Chiefs by posting a story on Instagram. She has followed Chiefs since growing up in Missouri. Their support comes as Patrick Mahomes returns after recovering from ACL and LCL tears in his left knee. The Chiefs hosted the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in the Monday night opener.

Caitlin Clark And Sophie Cunningham Support Chiefs In 2026

Clark's message came before the Chiefs opened their 2026 season against Denver. The Indiana Fever star has been a Chiefs fan since childhood and has spoken about following the team long before Mahomes and Travis Kelce became central figures in Kansas City's success. Her latest post again showed where her NFL loyalty sits.

Clark grew up in West Des Moines, Iowa, where her father Brent was a Chiefs supporter. Her family also had relatives in the Kansas City area, and she attended Chiefs games while growing up. Clark previously said on the New Heights podcast, “I was there before Patrick and Travis. We were ride or dies.”

Cunningham has a similar connection to the Chiefs. The Fever guard was born and raised in Columbia, Missouri, and has described herself as a longtime Kansas City supporter. She has posted about Chiefs games and interacted with members of the Mahomes family and the Chiefs organisation. Both Fever players have continued that support during the 2026 season.

Sophie Cunningham's Old Chiefs Disappointment Shows Her Fandom

Cunningham's Chiefs support has also included some strong reactions when the team lost. In September 2025, she spoke about Kansas City's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on her Show Me Something podcast while the Fever were playing the Chicago Sky. She had followed the NFL game on her phone during the WNBA contest.

“You know what else is not spicy is our freaking Chiefs losing in their first game. What the hell?” Cunningham said on the podcast. She later added, “Yeah, dude. I watched every second of it. I was pissed.” The comments were about the Chiefs' 2025 season opener, not their 2026 meeting with Denver.

That old reaction adds context to Cunningham's current support for Kansas City. She has backed the Chiefs through wins and losses and has rejected the idea that her fandom began because of the team's recent run. Clark has made the same point about her own support, giving the Chiefs two WNBA players with long-standing ties to the team.