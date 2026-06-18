The Kansas City Chiefs have spent much of the offseason trying to figure out what their offense will look like in 2026. At the center of that conversation is Rashee Rice, a player once looked at as Patrick Mahomes' long-term No. 1 target but who now enters training camp carrying more uncertainty than momentum. Between legal issues, injuries and looming contract questions, Rice has become one of the biggest offseason storylines in NFL news. With Rice entering the final year of his rookie deal and reports suggesting the Chiefs are not planning an extension anytime soon, the pressure is mounting on a receiver who was once projected to be a cornerstone of Kansas City's playoff hopes.

Cris Carter Questions Rashee Rice's Long-Term NFL Outlook

As debate around Rice's future continues, Hall of Famer Cris Carter did not hold back while discussing the Chiefs receiver on Shawn Meaike's Fully Loaded Podcast. “To me, if he is a free agent, I'm buyer beware because of his character off the field,” Carter said. “The accident happened a couple of years ago, man. If you look at all the videos and everything, I mean, bro, wrecks on the highway. Drag racing. It's the highway. It's not some country road. … This is stupid. Then he just goes on to do a bunch of other stupid stuff like they're running on the highway. They got cameras on the highway. He's out there running like he's in a workout.”



Rashee Rice's legal troubles stem from a 2024 Dallas highway crash in which he was reportedly driving 119 mph before a multi-vehicle collision left several people injured. He later pleaded guilty to felony charges related to the incident and received probation, restitution exceeding $115,000 and a 30-day jail sentence.

Complicating matters more, Rice was ordered to serve that jail time immediately after testing positive for THC, violating the terms of his probation. He was released from jail on June 16.

Injuries, Contract Talks And Chiefs Roster Questions Remain

The off-field issues arrived at the worst possible time for a player already struggling to stay on the field. Rice's 2024 season was cut short by knee and hamstring injuries, while a six-game suspension and a later concussion limited him to just eight games in 2025.

Carter believes the bigger concern is what Rice ultimately becomes as a player. “So for me, ultimately, I'm concerned about his career,” Crater added.

“I'm concerned about what his ceiling is because he has flashed, but he has never shown the consistency to be number one. Had a significant injury over a year ago. Didn't get back to where he was last year. Kansas City is thinking about signing Tyreek Hill. He's still a free agent. So man, be careful.”

Reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter have suggested the Chiefs currently have no plans to extend Rice's contract. Schefter also noted that Rice underwent knee surgery shortly before serving his jail sentence, creating another hurdle during a critical recovery period away from the team's support staff.