Brock Purdy had plenty to say after Kyle Juszczyk was fined by the NFL for a celebration that has been part of his habit for years. San Francisco 49ers quarterback said the team did not understand why the gesture was treated as an disrespectful act. While that happened Brock Purdy is entering an important stage of his own career. His strong start has brought fresh talk about his growth in his fifth year. While Juszczyk waits for his appeal, Purdy is now showing why the 49ers believe his best football may still be ahead.

Brock Purdy Says Kyle Juszczyk's Celebration Was Never Meant To Be Offensive

Juszczyk was fined $14,926 after his Week 2 touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. After scoring the fullback raised his hand to his mouth and acted like he was drinking. The NFL said the move could be seen as an imitation of drinking beer.

That explanation did not make sense to Purdy. “Juice, that's his name. He drinks a juice box after he makes big plays. We're all confused, and it sucks, to be honest, for him,” Purdy said.

The celebration is linked to Juszczyk's nickname, Juice. He has used it for years. Juszczyk also said he does not drink beer and appealed the fine. His hearing is set for Tuesday.

The 49ers have also rallied around him. George Kittle joked that Juszczyk should now be called “Beer.” Jason Kelce and J.J. Watt also questioned the league's view of the celebration.

NFL fined 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk $14,926 for engaging in an offensive demonstration Sunday vs. Miami. “Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste,” the NFL wrote in its fine letter.… pic.twitter.com/0ERUN30MN8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2026

Juszczyk had already been fined $20,033 after Week 1 for an impermissible use of his helmet on a block. The earlier fine came from a play that was not flagged during the game.

Brock Purdy's Strong Start Adds To Talk About His Next Step

While the Juszczyk story drew attention Brock Purdy has started the season with strong numbers. Through two games he has thrown for 492 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He completed 20 of 22 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns against Miami.

John Lynch thinks Purdy is entering a new part of his career. The 49ers executive said he has seen more calmness and belief from the quarterback. Lynch also praised the way Purdy throws the ball into tight spaces.

Purdy himself has explained what helps him play at a high level. He said reading coverage and knowing where receivers will break can matter more than arm strength.

His point is simple. A quarterback may not always see everything after the snap. He has to know what can happen before the play begins.

For now, Purdy has made his view clear. He believes Juszczyk's celebration was simply Juice being Juice. At the same time, the quarterback is building his own story with a strong start to his fifth NFL season.