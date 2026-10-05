Brittany Mahomes had a little fun with the Raiders after the Kansas City Chiefs escaped with a 30-27 win on Sunday. She arrived for the game in an outfit that was hard to miss, but her Instagram caption looked an extra edge once the final score was settled. Mahomes shared photos from the game on October 4, showing off a brown snakeskin-patterned outfit while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The post quickly drew attention, especially after a comment from Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak came back to haunt his team.

Brittany Mahomes' snakeskin look at Chiefs game

Mahomes wore a brown leather bomber jacket with a snakeskin pattern over a white tank top. She paired it with blue jeans fitted with matching snakeskin chaps and finished the outfit with brown pointed-toe heels.

The look came from Stella McCartney, with the jacket and chaps made using YATAY M, a mycelium-based vegan alternative to exotic animal skins. The full set was worth nearly $8,000. The chaps alone originally sold for $1,790, while the crocodile-embossed bomber jacket was priced at $3,990.

She kept the rest of the look fairly simple. Mahomes wore silver earrings and a diamond ring, with her blonde hair styled in loose beachy waves and pulled into a half-up look. Her makeup featured smoky brown eyeshadow, long lashes, contoured cheeks and glossy lips.

Brittany Mahomes aims with her game-day caption

The Chiefs did not have an easy afternoon. Kansas City trailed during the game before coming back to win 30-27, giving Mahomes the perfect moment to revisit something Kubiak had said earlier. At halftime, the Raiders coach had told his team, “We're winning. We're gonna win the game.” Mahomes used the same words in her Instagram caption, posting them after Kansas City secured the victory.

That was enough to get Chiefs fans talking in the comments. One follower wrote, “BRITTTTTTTT came with receiptsssssss,” while another said, “I KNEW his comment was gonna backfire and was waiting.” A third simply wrote, “The caption understood the assignment {with a laughing emoji).”

Mahomes has regularly shared her game-day outfits on social media, and this one gave her plenty to post about. The snakeskin jacket and chaps had caught attention before the game ended. The caption made sure the Raiders' loss became part of the post, too.