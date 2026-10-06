Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have spent years behind programs for children, with some of that work hitting close to home. Their 15 and the Mahomies Foundation committed $1.625 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America in a partnership that included communities in Kansas and Texas. Brittany had been part of a Boys & Girls Club herself as a child, giving the project a personal touch that is more than a name on a donation check. The foundation's work has since reached schools, parks, families and local charities.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' work for kids

The Boys & Girls Clubs partnership was announced in 2023. The commitment covered Greater Kansas City, Lubbock, Tyler and Whitehouse, with the foundation tying some of its support directly to Patrick's production on the football field.

For every regular-season touchdown Patrick scored, $1,500 was pledged to the partnership. The plan included upgrades to club facilities, while the East Texas program was set to offer scholarships to as many as 300 children each year. Patrick spoke about Brittany's connection to the organization when the partnership was announced.

“Kids who attend a Club, like Brittany once did, are provided with the necessary tools and resources,” he said, describing the kind of support he hoped the partnership would provide.

Inside the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation's Kansas City work

Books became a major part of the foundation's school efforts. Read for 15 asked students to spend at least 15 minutes reading each day for 15 weeks. More than 20,000 students took part, while a 2023 rally brought nearly 2,400 elementary students from 16 Kansas City schools together.

The program was tied to measurable results, too. Participating schools reported a 12% increase in reading scores. The foundation's annual gala has brought in large sums for organizations around Kansas City. In 2024, more than 850 supporters attended the event, which distributed $1.077 million among 20 local charities. The following year, Patrick and Brittany helped raise more than $1.5 million for more than 20 charities at the sixth annual gala.

There was a practical need behind one of the foundation's school programs. During the 2024-25 school year, Kids Feeding Kids involved more than 2,500 students and helped prepare and distribute more than 20,000 meals to families facing food insecurity.

The foundation began its major charitable push in 2019, when its first event raised more than $600,000 and provided $15,000 grants to 15 Kansas City-area charities. Since then, the work has grown into a much larger operation, with children remaining at the center of many of its projects.