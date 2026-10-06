There are more questions surrounding Jalen Hurts following his team's defeat to the Los Angeles Rams with a score of 24-20. He hasn't been in great form in the last two games, and the Eagles' offense hasn't been able to control things on the ground. His lack of rushing has worried people, but he does have some backing from former Eagles star Terrell Owens. Owens believes that Hurts is not a poor quarterback but one of the best two or three quarterbacks in the game.

Jalen Hurts Has Not Looked Like The Same Threat On Offense

Jalen Hurts has rushed just 21 times for 105 yards and a score across four games. That is a huge drop from his impressive season in 2022 where he averaged rushing 11 times a game and finished with 760 yards.

His running ability has been important in the Eagles' offense ever since. Whenever Hurts runs, there is an added threat that needs to be handled by the defense.

The recent performances, however, are quite concerning. In a recent game against the Rams, Hurts completed only 12 out of 27 passes for 93 yards. On top of that, he was sacked four times. The team ended up with just 172 yards on the whole day.

However, the issue is not just Hurts.

????????????????????????????????: A new angle has been released of Jalen Hurts reacting to Andy Dalton's game-losing INT. Hurts finally broke character https://t.co/Asl9UlNtPJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 30, 2026

The offensive line has had its share of troubles. With many players having been injured, the unit has not performed well. Also, new coordinator Sean Mannion is still figuring out the way to work.

Terrell Owens Still Sees Jalen Hurts As An Elite Quarterback

However, Terrell Owens sees Hurts in a completely different light. In his recent Rotogrinders interview, Owens, the former Eagles legend, said:

“Those Eagles are going to be as good as Jalen Hurts takes [them], and he's obviously top two or three quarterback in this league. It's really a travesty. It's just disrespectful, I hear they don't even have this guy in the top 15 of top quarterbacks in the league, which is really stupid and ridiculous, considering he's been to two Super Bowls and won Super Bowl MVP,”

Owens was able to highlight Hurts' winning record along with his two Super Bowl appearances.

However, despite that, Hurts has some tasks to complete before the fans stop asking such questions. The upcoming match against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London will be another opportunity for Hurts to prove himself.

It is high time for the young quarterback to find his way in terms of playing style, as it can quickly influence his reputation among the spectators.