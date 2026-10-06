For years now, Tom Brady has been one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL. Currently, however, the star player is becoming increasingly recognized in the non-sports sphere of life. After divorce with Gisele Bündchen, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been linked to several names. Recently, his former teammate Rob Gronkowski was interviewed on the issue of Tom Brady's romantic affairs. The response to the question was pretty straightforward. Gronkowski thinks Brady needs nobody to help him out since the man is well-equipped with the greatest advantage one may possess. As stated by Gronkowski, Brady's looks can do the work alone.

Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Does Not Need Dating Help

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have been friends for over a decade now. The two players played for the same team in New England and then joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well. There have been many jokes between them due to their close bond.

Gronkowski has now retracted his own “wingman” status statement to PEOPLE. Gronkowski had earlier joked that he would be able to help Brady find someone after his divorce.

“I'm not Tom Brady's wingman,” Gronkowski said. “Tom don't need no help. Yeah. He doesn't. He's so good. Tom Brady's good looks are his wingman.”

Gisele Bündchen explained she had a panic attack before divorcing Tom Brady because he chose his football career over her and their children. “Tom prioritized his football career over our marriage and made me feel like i didn't matter. He only cared about himself, despite how many times i complained and tried to make him understand. I can't stay in a marriage where my feelings and needs are constantly ignored. No, that's not the kind of life i want for myself.” — Mr Badda (@Mr_Badda2) October 3, 2026

This statement brings some fun side to the constant scrutiny of Brady's personal affairs. Additionally, it reveals how comfortable Gronkowski feels discussing his old teammate.

Rob Gronkowski Once Revealed What Tom Brady Is Looking For In A Girlfriend

During his interview with Today with Jenna & Sheinelle in September, Gronkowski offered up another answer. He was asked what Brady should be looking for in his next relationship.

“Very kind, sweet, they've got a great soul, very positive energy,” Gronkowski said.

He also brought up his mother when talking about the type of person Brady needed to be.

“Someone like my mother, she's very sweet.”

Gronkowski immediately made sure there was no confusion and stated that, “Not my mom, but someone like my mom.”

However, the split between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen became official in 2022 after spending over ten years as a couple. The divorced couple has two kids together.

The statement from Gronkowski keeps the focus on post-game life of Brady in an amusing manner. After all, the former player still gets much attention, and all his love life is discussed by the fans.

Nevertheless, for Gronkowski, everything is quite clear in this case. After all, Brady definitely doesn't need any assistance from his teammate.