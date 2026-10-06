Tyreek Hill's football career is facing another problem , and it can influence his potential comeback. In particular, the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver is speculated to join the Kansas City Chiefs due to injuries sustained by the Chiefs' receivers. However, the player faces more controversy when it comes to the possibility of his return. Thus, during the ongoing divorce hearings, Keeta Vaccaro claimed that Hill attempted to strike her pregnant belly in July 2024. While NFL is continuing its review, fans remains sharply divided.

Tyreek Hill's NFL Career In Spotlight Following Claims Of Keeta Vaccaro

Keeta Vaccaro made these accusations as she testified in the trial for the divorce proceeding. According to her, Tyreek Hill attempted to punch her tummy while she was pregnant and she blocked the punch using her hands. Moreover, she claimed that Tyreek Hill told her that he does not want the baby.

She described the day as one of the days with the worst experiences of abuse she ever encountered. Besides, she made an allegation that Tyreek Hill pulled her hair and ripped it out on that same day.

These accusations are still allegations, and they have not been proven to be true yet. The legal proceedings are ongoing at the moment.

MORE DISTURBING ALLEGATIONS Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro testified during their divorce trial that Hill told her he was going to CHEAT on her that night. She alleged that Hill repeatedly told her he was going to the club to be with other women and openly flirted with women directly in front of her at the bar. She said she eventually returned to their hotel room alone, while Hill told her he was getting his own hotel and would not be coming back that night. Hill allegedly returned early the next morning while she was packing her belongings to leave. She testified that after she refused to go with him to a 7-on-7 tournament because she felt “disrespected and embarrassed,” Hill became angry. She alleged that Hill threw everything out of her suitcase, threw her iMac and BROKE IT IN HALF, attempted to take off her wedding ring, and twisted her breast. — MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 6, 2026

The past of Tyreek Hill has once again become part of the discussion. He pled guilty in 2015 to domestic assault and battery by strangulation. This may come into play if the NFL discovers that the player broke the Personal Conduct Policy in relation to the recent allegations.

This will make a possible comeback to Kansas City complicated.

NFL Fans Remain Divided As Tyreek Hill Waits For His Next Deal

However, the response of NFL fans has been mixed as well. While there are those who highly criticize Hill, and claim that he does not deserve another chance in the NFL.

One fan commented that, “the way hes already got defenders lining up to call her a liar when the man literally admitted to breaking a kids arm. evidence doesn't care about your fandom.”

Meanwhile, another one wrote, “This scumbag doesn't belong in the NFL, he belongs somewhere else.”

On the other hand, there are those who casted doubts regarding Vaccaro's statements. One fan asked, “Hypothetically speaking, not saying it is true, but could she be lying?”

Meanwhile, another one wrote, “For some reason women cry wolf so much to the point I don't believe her tears or even the tone in her voice…. Why would he fuck up all that money ? And her acting is poor lol.”

One comment was based on the idea of money motivating people to make the allegations, whereas another one mocked court testimony.

There was also some lighthearted response to what lies ahead for Hill beyond the world of football. One fan suggested, “He can always be the president of the United States of it doesn't work out in the nfl.”

While the football scenario is still of significance to Hill, Kansas City does require assistance with the wide receivers as players have been injured and Hill is familiar with the organization since he started his career there.

However, his talent may not be the only thing on the agenda. All of the NFL investigation, the legal proceedings and the reaction surrounding the allegations may influence whether or not Hill gets offered any further contracts in the league.

As for now, Hill continues to remain a free agent.