The Seattle Seahawks' decision to release Kenneth Walker III has proved to be a good move for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has been among the best players for the team since he joined them, and his numbers have made the move look like a smart idea for the Chiefs. The performance of the running back has even led to Dallas Cowboys' legend Dez Bryant to refer to the release of Kenneth as a gift to the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, the veteran has disagreed with speculations that George Pickens will leave Dallas Cowboys.

Kenyan Walker III Has Quickly Become An Integral Player In the Kansas City Chiefs' Offensive Plan

Kenneth Walker has certainly not taken long to get used to his new surroundings. Already through four games, he has gained 537 yards in rushing and has even registered three 100-yard rushing games. He has also managed to have two rushing games with at least 170 rushing yards.

For Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, this has been a huge help.

The Chiefs clearly had a gap to fill in their roster after both Kareem Hunt and Isaiah Pacheco went into free agency. They quickly offered Walker a three-year contract worth up to $45 million. It was quite a big bet considering how Walker had previously proven himself in terms of handling heavy workloads.

According to Dez Bryant, the Seattle Seahawks will have no choice but to rue their decision.

Is Kenneth Walker III the @Chiefs' best addition of the Mahomes era? @RobGronkowski @Edelman11 https://t.co/NK9lZ7SX3X — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 6, 2026

“I want to go on record and say the Seahawks gave the championship to the Chiefs this year by letting Walker go,” Bryant wrote on X.

Dez Bryant Also Wants George Pickens To Remain With The Dallas Cowboys

Dez Bryant has also been vocal about yet another matter involving the Cowboys.

Recently Damian Lillard proposed that the Las Vegas Raiders look into signing the Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. This proposition comes after what seems likely to be an important year for Pickens with the Cowboys.

It seemed that Bryant was not excited at all about losing Pickens from the Cowboys.

“Slow down now.. we are going to figure it out lol,” Bryant posted.

Pickens is an important part in the Cowboys' attack, recording 93 receptions for 1,429 yards during the previous season. His future may turn into a hot topic for discussion if the Cowboys fail to agree on a long-term deal with him.

For Bryant, both situations prove one thing. Great players do not come easy to replace.

The Seahawks may have felt that their money is better invested in other key components. Kansas City jumped on the opportunity as soon as they got it.

Now Walker is advising the undefeated Chiefs, and the Cowboys will be making their own choice regarding Pickens. It is quite evident that Bryant does not wish for the Cowboys to make a mistake.