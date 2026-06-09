The longer the Brandon Aiyuk situation lingers, the more pressure builds on the Washington Commanders to get their next move right. Washington has repeatedly surfaced in NFL trade rumors surrounding the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, yet reports continue to suggest the club would rather wait for a potential release than part with draft capital and absorb his current contract. While the approach may save assets, but according to franchise great Brian Mitchell, it also comes with questions that cannot be ignored if the Commanders eventually decide to make their move.



Brian Mitchell Questions Whether Brandon Aiyuk Is Worth The Wait



The Commanders' interest in Aiyuk has largely been tied to his connection with quarterback Jayden Daniels, his former college teammate. The belief is that a reunion could help the receiver rediscover the form that made him one of the league's most productive pass catchers during the 2023 season.

But Mitchell believes Washington cannot afford to focus only on the upside. Speaking on the June 8 edition of BMitch & Finlay, he pointed out that San Francisco currently holds the leverage and has little reason to rush into a decision. “They can release, but to be honest with you, at this point, they're not forced to do anything because their thing is like, ‘We don't have to get to any number right now, and we're not helping you be happy,'” Mitchell said about the Aiyuk situation. “I understand [the 49ers'] point, but I understand [Aiyuk's] point tremendously. But the whole thing is this is a team over here [in the Commanders] who I think has been trying to move in another direction. Are you going to be played in this whole deal? How long are you going to wait? Do you know if he's still going to be able to play like he played before? Because you better make sure if you wait and then you pull him in here.”

The concerns are being voiced at a time when Washington continues shaping its roster around Daniels and trying to strengthen its playoff hopes ahead of training camp. Waiting on Aiyuk could pay off. It could also leave the club without answers if the situation drags deeper into the offseason.

Washington Commanders Urged To Consider Long-Term Locker-Room Impact

Brian Mitchell's warning was not limited to production on the field. He also raised the possibility that the frustrations Aiyuk has expressed with the 49ers could eventually surface elsewhere if circumstances change. “You said they got to really feel like the Niners are doing it wrong to bring him in,” Mitchell added. “But then, I like to look at both sides of things. You also better make sure if things don't go right, he doesn't go that way on you.

“Is that the next thing? So, yes, one thing I know and I want every fan to understand is this: if a guy can play, he's going to get a chance, 100 percent. We have seen it in the NFL. No matter what has happened with some guys, they get opportunity after opportunity after opportunity. But I've also seen a lot of fans beg for people to come in, and they don't live up to that hype. Then they blame the people who brought them in when they were the ones calling for him consistently, too. And I think that's the thing that the powers that be have to be a little bit leery of. Will this same thing happen if things don't work out?”

For now, Washington's front office seems happy to wait. Whether that patience becomes a bargain or a mistake, it is yet to be seen.