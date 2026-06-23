The closer the NFL Supplemental Draft gets, the more difficult Brendan Sorsby's evaluation becomes. Scouts are still discussing his arm talent and potential at the professional level, but many conversations around the former college quarterback quickly return to the same topic: whether he deserves another opportunity after a gambling scandal that derailed his college career. For some executives, the focus is on future potential. For others, it is about accountability. That divide has placed Sorsby under a spotlight unlike most draft prospects face, leading those closest to him to argue that the punishment has already been severe long before he takes another snap.

Brendan Sorsby's Gambling Scandal Remains Central NFL Draft Storyline

The latest defense came from agent Ron Slavin, who slammed suggestions that his client avoided meaningful consequences. Slavin pointed to the opportunities and earnings Sorsby lost after the scandal became public.

“He definitely didn't escape punishment. The fact that in January, he could have made the decision to go to the draft,” Slavin told PFT. “We had a general manager call us on New Year's Eve and say, ‘Are you really going back to school?' He made the decision to go back to school because he wanted more than 25 or 35 starts on his resume, given the success rate of quarterbacks with that level of experience. That was on his mind. He really wanted to come back to Texas, where he was born and raised. He wanted to go to Texas Tech and keep building on what they had already built last year. He wanted to win a national championship. He wanted to win a Heisman Trophy. “The amount of money he lost because of this situation is astronomical. He spent his own money on attorneys to fight for him. He went through the process, and the way he's been ridiculed in the media and crushed for something he did at 18 years old has been significant. If that's not a harsh enough punishment in this day and age, where everyone is talked about 24/7, everyone has an opinion, and nobody has to be fact-checked anymore, I don't know what is. I think the kid has faced a lot, and he was punished pretty heavily.”

The controversy stemmed from Sorsby's admission that he placed roughly 9,000 bets worth more than $90,000 across 40 games, including wagers involving Indiana football. The revelation triggered massive backlash and even led former Steelers star James Harrison to suggest an eight-year suspension.

Financial Losses And Unfinished Business Shape Sorsby's Future

Away from the public criticism, the quarterback also faced financial and legal challenges. During his time at Cincinnati, Sorsby reportedly earned $875,800 through NIL arrangements. After transferring to Texas Tech, Cincinnati filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million, alleging he violated his NIL agreement. The school argued that his reported $5 million Texas Tech deal demonstrated his ability to pay damages.

His return to college football did not go according to plan. Sorsby and Texas Tech eventually parted ways, and he never got the extra playing experience he was hoping for. He also had to spend money on legal fees while dealing with several off-field issues. Now, with his NCAA lawsuit dropped and his college career over, the focus is on what's next. NFL teams must decide whether his talent outweighs the controversy, making him one of the biggest names to watch in the Supplemental Draft.