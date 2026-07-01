Brendan Sorsby will not play football in 2026. The former Cincinnati quarterback, who transferred to Texas Tech and was once tracked as a strong name in the 2027 draft class, confirmed he is stepping away from a return to the field this year after the NFL scrapped its supplemental draft in response to his gambling case. The decision comes months after reports surfaced that Sorsby had bet on games during his college career, a violation that threatened to end his football career before it ever reached the NFL. Instead, he says he will spend the season working on his recovery and preparing for next year's draft.

Why is Brendan Sorsby not playing in the NFL this season?

The short answer is that the league shut the door on his fastest path back. Sorsby was flagged for betting on games during his college career, a clear violation of anti-gambling rules that apply to every athlete in the sport. That discovery put his entire football future in question, and for a while, it looked like his career might simply be over.

He fought it. A Texas court initially ruled in his favor, giving him a window to keep playing college ball. But Sorsby chose a different path, dropping the lawsuit and setting his sights on the NFL instead. That decision made the supplemental draft the center of attention, since teams were reportedly eager to add him. The NFL had other plans. Citing its stance on gambling, the league eliminated the supplemental draft for 2026 altogether, closing off the route Sorsby and his camp had been counting on.

There was talk of pushing back further. That talk didn't last. Sorsby announced he is done fighting the decision and will use this year to address his gambling addiction head-on.

"There has been a lot of news about me out there and I want to share this statement to make sure things are clear," Sorsby wrote. "I accept 100% responsibility for my actions. I did not have control of my gambling problem and it took getting caught for me to realize that, but it was truly the best thing that could've happened to me. Because of this, I have been able get the help I need and fully focus on my recovery."

"The news about the supplemental draft changes nothing about my recovery journey – I will continue to take it one day at a time," he continued. "Focusing on making myself better throughout this process and making sure to share what I have learned and will continue to learn with others going forward. I am fully committed to being the best version of myself that I can be while getting ready for the 2027 draft. God makes no mistakes and I look forward to seeing the good that is to come from this."

Will Brendan Sorsby be eligible for the 2027 NFL draft?

Yes. The league made that part clear in a memo confirming his path forward.

"We have confirmed with the NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby that there will be no further litigation regarding his entry into the NFL — and that instead, Mr. Sorsby will focus on his preparation for entry into the League via the 2027 NFL Draft. For purposes of League and CBA rules, Mr. Sorsby will be considered a "Draft-Eligible" player for the 2027 NFL Draft," the memo noted. "Mr. Sorsby will not be eligible to sign an NFL Player Contract until the completion of the 2027 NFL Draft."

So the clock resets, not stops. Sorsby gets a full year away from the pressure of pro football, time his representatives will likely argue he needs more than any draft slot right now.