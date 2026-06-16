The situation moved fast on Monday night. Brendan Sorsby, who had been fighting to retain his NCAA eligibility after the governing body ruled him ineligible for placing more than 9,000 bets totalling at least $90,000 on professional and college sports during his time at Indiana, Cincinnati and Texas Tech, will instead apply to enter the 2026 NFL supplemental draft. He will withdraw his lawsuit against the NCAA, which removes the temporary injunction a Texas judge granted on June 8. Texas Tech board chairman Cody Campbell confirmed Sorsby would not be part of the Red Raiders' football team this fall and called the supplemental draft the only viable and fair path forward.

CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson had graded Sorsby as a potential first-round talent before the gambling controversy emerged. The NFL supplemental draft is a blind auction: teams submit which round they would use to select him, the highest bidder wins his rights, and that team forfeits the corresponding pick in the 2027 draft. Most analysts expect bidding to top out around the fourth round given the risk involved and the depth of the 2027 quarterback class.

The Teams Most Likely to Bid

The Jets, Dolphins and Browns are the three most frequently cited suitors. New York allowed Aaron Rodgers to retire following a 2025 season that ended in another AFC East finish without a playoff spot, and the quarterback room is thin heading into the 2026 campaign. The Dolphins passed on quarterbacks entirely in April's draft, keeping their powder dry. Cleveland drafted Shedeur Sanders in the supplemental period but still lacks a long-term heir apparent behind him.

The Colts and Cardinals are also worth watching. Indianapolis has an established starter in Anthony Richardson but no credible backup capable of developing into a franchise option. Arizona used a first-round pick on a defensive player in April and remained without a developmental quarterback on the roster.

All You Need to Know About Brendan Sorsby

At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Sorsby threw for 5,613 yards, rushed for 1,027 yards and scored 63 touchdowns across two seasons at Cincinnati before transferring to Texas Tech. He earned All-Big 12 Second Team honours in 2025. CBS Sports rated him the third-best quarterback in the 2026 class overall. The gambling history complicates the picture significantly. The talent underneath it, by most evaluations, does not.