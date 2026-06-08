Questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers' receiving corps have lingered throughout the NFL offseason and Brandon Aiyuk has added fuel to fire. With training camp approaching and trade rumors refusing to die down, the star wide receiver posted a cryptic video on Instagram that quickly caught the attention of fans tracking his future. This comes as speculation continues to link Aiyuk with a potential move away from San Francisco and, in particular, the Washington Commanders. Aiyuk didn't directly mention the 49ers or any other team, but the message was interpreted by many as the mood of his current NFL situation. His caption read, "IF YOU SCARED JUST SAY DAT!!" As offseason storylines continue to dominate NFL news cycles, the post has become one of the most talked-about developments involving the former All-Pro receiver.

Brandon Aiyuk's Instagram Message Sparks Fresh NFL Trade Rumors

Aiyuk did not mention the 49ers or any other team by name. Instead, he shared a story about a toy that was not being appreciated until someone else wanted it. "This kid, he got this one toy, but he don't really know how to use it correctly," he said. "So somebody else about to pick it up and play with it and they're like 'Oh yeah, this s*** litty.' And they're like 'Wait, wait, wait, hold on, that's my toy.'"

The post got fans talking, especially with reports linking Aiyuk to the Washington Commanders.

https://x.com/OurSf49ers/status/2063651976215494939/video/1

Injury Setback, Contract Dispute And What Comes Next For The 49ers Receiver

Aiyuk's uncertain future with the 49ers did not begin with his latest Instagram post. Ahead of the 2024 season, he signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with San Francisco following a lengthy contract dispute. However, his season was cut short after just seven games when he suffered torn ACL and MCL injuries.

The relationship between Aiyuk and the 49ers reportedly became strained during his recovery. After he missed several rehab sessions, the team voided nearly $27 million in guaranteed money from his contract. He was later placed on the reserve/left team list, further raising questions about his future with the franchise.

By January, 49ers general manager John Lynch seemed to leave little room for ambiguity regarding the receiver's standing with the franchise, saying Aiyuk had "played his last snap with the Niners."