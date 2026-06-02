Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still not confirmed to be getting married in Rhode Island, despite fresh buzz surrounding the state. A new update involving a Rhode Island senator has once again pushed the wedding rumor into the spotlight, even as earlier speculation around a luxury venue had already started losing steam. While Swift's connection to Rhode Island continues to fuel fan theories, there is still no official word from the couple about where they plan to tie the knot. Swift and Kelce, who announced their engagement in August 2025, have largely kept wedding plans out of the public eye. That silence has sparked nonstop speculation, with fans closely tracking possible clues about the location, guest list, and timeline for the highly anticipated ceremony.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still not confirmed to be getting married in Rhode Island despite fresh buzz

The latest wave of wedding chatter picked up after Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse was asked about reports linking the superstar couple to the state. Since Taylor Swift owns a famous home in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, fans have long believed the location could play a role in the couple's big day.

However, Whitehouse did not confirm any wedding plans. While he reportedly welcomed the idea of Swift and Kelce celebrating in Rhode Island, his comments only added another layer to ongoing speculation. For now, there is still no official confirmation that the state will host the wedding.

Rhode Island became an easy target for theories because of Swift's history with Watch Hill. The seaside property has become closely tied to her public image through fan interest, holiday gatherings, and references connected to her music. But a personal connection to a location is not the same as confirmed wedding plans.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding rumors had already faced questions over Ocean House claims

Before the senator's remarks became part of the conversation, another Rhode Island rumor had already started losing momentum. Reports circulating online claimed Swift and Kelce were planning to marry at Ocean House, a luxury resort in Westerly, on June 13. The rumored date quickly gained attention because the number 13 is famously linked to Swift.

But celebrity wedding planner Tara Guérard later pushed back on that theory, clarifying that while she was planning a June 13 wedding at Ocean House, Taylor Swift was not her bride. Reports suggesting the couple had taken over another wedding booking were also reportedly denied by the venue.

Meanwhile, newer speculation has pointed toward a possible wedding around the July 4 holiday weekend near New York City, though those reports also remain unconfirmed. Until Swift or Kelce shares official details, Rhode Island remains just one of many theories surrounding one of the most closely watched celebrity weddings.