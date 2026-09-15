Arch Manning has apologised to ESPN reporter Holly Rowe after facing criticism for his comments about an AI-generated video involving Texas coach Steve Sarkisian. Manning had called the fake clip “hilarious” during a Monday press conference after Texas' 24-23 comeback win over Ohio State.

The Texas quarterback addressed the backlash on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 15. Manning said his comment was insensitive and admitted that his words had hurt people. He also directly apologised to Rowe for what she had dealt with because of his remarks, while saying he respected her and appreciated her grace.

Arch Manning Apologizes To Holly Rowe Over AI Video Comment

The controversy started after Manning was asked about AI edits linked to Sarkisian's postgame interaction with Rowe. A fake video showed Sarkisian appearing to slap the ESPN reporter. Manning remembered seeing it and laughed before calling the clip “hilarious” during the press conference.

Manning's comments spread online, with critics saying there was nothing funny about an AI video showing violence against a woman. ESPN reporter Stacey Dales also criticised the reaction, saying, “It's really not funny. Actually, there is nothing funny here.”

By Tuesday, Manning had changed his tone. In his Instagram apology, he said, “There is nothing funny about it,” and admitted that his words and actions were hurtful. He specifically apologised to Rowe and said he would be “more thoughtful going forward.”

Steve Sarkisian And Holly Rowe's Viral Postgame Moment

The AI video came from a real moment that had already drawn attention after Texas beat Ohio State 24-23 on September 12. Rowe was trying to interview Sarkisian after the game, but the coach quickly said, “Texas fight, hook 'em,” before returning to celebrate with his players.

That real interaction then became the basis for several AI edits online, including the fake clip showing Sarkisian hitting Rowe. Manning's response added another layer to the story because he had just helped Texas complete a 24-23 comeback against Ohio State.

Manning has now acknowledged that his reaction was wrong and directly addressed Rowe rather than leaving the controversy unanswered. His apology came one day after the press conference, with the quarterback accepting responsibility and promising to think more carefully about his words in the future.