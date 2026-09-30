Shedeur Sanders is still waiting for his next chance with the Cleveland Browns. His role has not changed much after the first three games. Terrell Owens now has a simple message for the young quarterback. He wants Sanders to stay ready because a chance can come at any time. The former NFL star also pointed to the early quarterback injuries across the league. Sanders may not know when his opportunity will arrive. But Owens believes he must be ready when it does. That advice has become important as Cleveland continues its season with Sanders behind its starter.

Terrell Owens Wants Shedeur Sanders To Stay Ready Because Anything Can Happen

Owens spoke about Sanders on the “Get TO The Point Podcast” and focused on the need for preparation.

“He's not thinking anything other than just be prepared, because anything can happen,” Owens said.

The message was not about asking Sanders to force a change. Owens wants him to keep working and be ready if Cleveland needs him.

“As you've seen within the first three weeks, quarterbacks are dropping like flies,” Owens said. “Anything can happen. Not wishing any injuries on anybody, but anything can happen on any given Sunday. So I know he's going to be prepared just in case.”

That is an important part of being a backup quarterback. A player can spend most of a game watching from the sideline and suddenly be asked to lead the offense.

Shedeur Sanders is a potential trade candidate, if the Browns continue winning with Deshaun Watson.



If Cleveland makes Shedeur available before the trade deadline, there would be some interest from teams. pic.twitter.com/wFDUmvbwZE — Evan Sidery (@esidery) September 30, 2026

Sanders already saw that happen against the Carolina Panthers. Watson briefly left the game after taking a hit during Cleveland's late touchdown drive. Sanders entered for one play and completed his only pass for no gain before Watson returned.

Shedeur Sanders' Next NFL Opportunity Could Come Without Any Warning

The short appearance showed why the Browns still need Sanders. If Watson had been unable to return, Sanders would have had to finish the game.

Ian Rapoport also pushed back on the idea that Cleveland is looking to trade Sanders. He said he had not sensed that the Browns wanted to move their backup quarterback.

For Cleveland, keeping Sanders provides another option at a key position. The former fifth-round pick also has starting experience from his rookie season. He played in eight games and started seven, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

There is still plenty for Sanders to improve. But the Browns can continue to work with him while keeping him close to the starting role.

Watson's recent wins have also kept Sanders on the bench. Cleveland lost 34-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 before beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Panthers.

That makes Owens' message simple. Sanders does not need to know when his opportunity will come. He only needs to be ready when it does.

For now, his job is to keep preparing and wait for his number to be called.