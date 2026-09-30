Former NFL star Antonio Brown will have to wait longer for a resolution in his attempted murder case after a Miami court postponed his expected plea hearing. Brown had been prepared to enter a no-contest plea to an aggravated assault charge under an agreement that could keep him out of prison. The hearing is now scheduled for October 28.

Antonio Brown's plea hearing delayed until October

Brown appeared in a Miami courtroom on Wednesday with his attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, expecting to move forward with the proposed agreement. Instead, the judge said she was handling another trial and could not proceed with the matter.

Under the deal negotiated with prosecutors, Brown would plead no contest to aggravated assault and receive probation rather than face prison time. Eiglarsh said the agreement would also mean Brown would not be treated as a convicted felon.

The delay frustrated the defence because Brown remains under an ankle monitor while waiting for the case to conclude. After the hearing, Eiglarsh explained the impact of the postponement.

“It's a setback because it's another month that my client has an ankle monitor on and doesn't have closure, which everybody in this case wants,” Eiglarsh said.

Despite the setback, Brown's attorney remains hopeful about the outcome. He described himself as “cautiously optimistic” that the judge will ultimately accept the terms of the agreement.

Brown originally faced an attempted murder charge stemming from an incident after a celebrity boxing event in Miami in May 2025. Prosecutors allege that he took a handgun from a security employee and fired two shots at Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, a man with whom he had earlier been involved in a physical confrontation. Nantambu told investigators that one bullet grazed his neck.

Antonio Brown case and possible plea deal

If Brown were convicted of the original attempted murder charge, he could face up to 30 years in prison. Brown has maintained on social media that he was defending himself and claimed people were attempting to take jewellery from him.

Nantambu spoke after Wednesday's hearing and said he hoped Brown would use the proposed agreement as an opportunity to move forward. “We want him to get the healing that he needs,” Nantambu said.

His attorney, Richard Cooper, also said Nantambu had forgiven Brown and would not cooperate with law enforcement.

The legal case adds another chapter to a turbulent period for Brown following a remarkable NFL career. The 38-year-old spent 12 seasons in the league, earned All-Pro recognition and won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown finished his NFL career with 928 receptions, more than 12,000 receiving yards and 88 total touchdowns. His last season came in 2021, when his abrupt exit from a game against the New York Jets ultimately preceded his release from Tampa Bay.

Brown was later extradited from Dubai in November 2025 after authorities issued an arrest warrant connected to the attempted murder case. His next court date on October 28 could now determine whether the proposed plea agreement finally moves forward.