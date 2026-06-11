Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's reported wedding plans continue to grab attention, but questions have also started growing around how the Kansas City Chiefs star is handling football during such a major personal moment. With reports claiming the couple could marry in early July at Madison Square Garden, many wondered if the nonstop buzz has become a distraction for Kelce ahead of the NFL season. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has now stepped in with a clear response, sharing what he has seen from the veteran tight end during offseason activities.

Andy Reid addresses Travis Kelce concerns as Taylor Swift wedding buzz grows louder

As excitement around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's reported July wedding continues to build, some wondered if the planning process had started affecting the Chiefs star during offseason training. Questions around Kelce's preparation became louder due to the scale of the rumored ceremony and growing media attention surrounding the celebrity couple.

Andy Reid, however, made it clear that he has not noticed any distraction from his veteran tight end. Speaking to reporters, Reid praised Kelce's involvement throughout the offseason and said the star player has stayed committed to football responsibilities.

"He's been here most of the offseason, if not the whole offseason he's been around, so it's good to have him here. And he did the mandatory camp and did a nice job there. Good to have him back in and rollin'. He's very excited. You see no distractions with that wedding...when I got married, my wife did everything, so I just kind of followed her."

Travis Kelce stays focused as Taylor Swift wedding plans continue making headlines

Kelce has not missed any part of organized team activities or mandatory minicamp this offseason, which appears to support Reid's confidence in the star tight end. The timing of the reported wedding also seems carefully planned, with the event expected to take place weeks before the Chiefs begin training camp in late July.

The veteran tight end is coming off another solid season after posting 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. Kelce also remains the NFL's active leader in career catches, showing why Kansas City still depends heavily on him as the team prepares for another title push.