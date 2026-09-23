Chris Johnson opens up about his life about ALS diagnosis. The former Tennessee Titans star is now living with ALS, a disease that has taken away much of his physical freedom. Johnson, 41, was diagnosed in May 2025 and made his condition public in 2026. Since then, his days have become harder. He now needs help with basic tasks and uses a device to speak. Still, Johnson remains focused on his wife, Brittany, and their four children. His story is also bringing attention to the serious impact of ALS on families.

Chris Johnson Has Lost Much Of His Independence As ALS Changes His Daily Life

Johnson said ALS has changed simple parts of his day. Things that once needed no thought now need help. He has trouble using his arms and hands, and he needs support with eating, getting changed and other daily needs.

“ALS has taken away a lot of my independence,” Johnson said.

His wife, Brittany, has become his main caregiver. The family also helps him with movement and other needs. Johnson now uses a speech device controlled with his eyes because ALS has taken away his ability to speak.

The change has been painful for Johnson as a father. He said one of the hardest parts is knowing what he wants to do while his body no longer lets him do it.

“As a father, your first instinct is to protect your kids,” he said.

Heartbreaking: Former NFL star Chris Johnson opens up and says ALS has taken away his independence, but he will keep fighting.



The first warning sign came when lifting a Stanley water bottle suddenly felt extremely heavy.



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Johnson also uses a CPAP machine to help him breathe. His condition has moved much faster than he expected, making each new loss harder for the family to handle. The family has had to adjust to a life that now looks very different every single day.

Chris Johnson Keeps Fighting While His Family Faces A New Life Together

The former NFL star is still trying to stay involved in his children's lives. His twin sons, CJ and Kaden, play football, and Johnson continues to support them. He wants them to understand the risks of the sport but does not want his illness to decide their future.

Johnson also said doctors have not told him that football caused his ALS. His doctors have not found one clear reason for his condition.

His NFL career remains a major part of his story. Johnson rushed for 2,006 yards in 2009, earned three Pro Bowl selections and won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. He finished his career with 9,651 rushing yards.

Now, his focus is much closer to home. He wants to see his children grow up and spend more time with Brittany.

“ALS may change what my body can do, but it hasn't changed who I am at my core,” Johnson said.

His message is simple. The disease has changed his body, but it has not ended his role as a husband, father or former NFL star. Johnson continues to fight while his family stands beside him.