Aidan O'Connell is dealing with a painful family loss after his father, Jim O'Connell, died this week. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, September 24. His father's death also explained why O'Connell was away from the team before the Raiders faced Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. The team had only said he was dealing with a personal matter. O'Connell is now mourning with his family and has asked for prayers as they deal with the loss. His return to football remains unclear at this time.

Aidan O'Connell Reveals The Family Loss Behind His Las Vegas Raiders Absence

Aidan O'Connell's absence had raised questions before Los Angeles Chargers game. Las Vegas had said only that he was dealing with a personal matter and would miss the matchup.

The 28-year-old has not played for Raiders this season. Veteran Kirk Cousins and rookie Fernando Mendoza are currently ahead of him on the quarterback depth chart.

O'Connell joined Las Vegas after the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He has started 17 of 21 regular-season games in his NFL career and has thrown 20 touchdown passes.

Football, however, is not his focus right now.

In his Instagram tribute, O'Connell remembered his father as a man who touched many lives. He wrote, “My family and I are heartbroken by this loss, and we are relying on the Lord for comfort and peace.”

BREAKING: #Raiders Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Instagram Statement on the passing of his father. Prayers to Aidan and the entire O'Connell family during this difficult time! ????



"It is with immense sadness that I share the passing of my Dad, Jim.

My Dad was a gift to me and… pic.twitter.com/Tq3Iufz5RE — All Things Raiders (@AllThingsLVR) September 25, 2026

He also thanked those who had prayed for his family and offered kindness during the difficult time.

Maxx Crosby And Raiders Teammates Send Support To Aidan O'Connell

O'Connell said his family is leaning on faith while grieving Jim. He also shared a passage from the Heidelberg Catechism as part of his tribute.

He wrote, “My only comfort in life and death is that I am not my own, but belong—body and soul, in life and in death—to my faithful Savior, Jesus Christ.”

He then ended the post with a simple goodbye: “Rest in peace, Dad. We love you and will miss you more than words can say.”

Raiders community quickly showed support for O'Connell.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby wrote, “I love you brother.” Tight end Brock Bowers shared, “Love you brother. Praying for you guys.” Wide receiver Jack Bech also sent a message, writing, “I love you brother. Forever in our Prayers.”

The family has faced other difficult moments. O'Connell's mother, Kathy, suffered serious injuries in a 2020 car accident. His brother Sean died in 2022 at age 27 after cardiac arrest.