Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured wedding plans continue to dominate headlines, and now New York City's mayor has added another twist. While announcing emergency measures for an intense heatwave expected over the Fourth of July weekend, Mayor Zohran Mamdani slipped in a light-hearted reference that many believe was aimed directly at the celebrity couple's reported Madison Square Garden celebration.

NYC Mayor references Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored MSG wedding

New York City activated its Heat Emergency Plan after forecasts predicted temperatures climbing into the high 90s and potentially reaching 100 degrees, with the heat index making it feel as hot as 112. As officials urged residents to stay safe, Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed the public in a video shared on social media.

"It's been a great month to be a fan in New York City. But this week, it's about to get a lot tougher," Mamdani said.

"We are entering what could be the most extreme heat wave this city has seen in over a decade. It could hit 100 degrees, with temperatures feeling as hot as 112, and staying hot into the weekend. We're ready, but we want to make sure that you are too."

The mayor then delivered a remark that immediately caught fans' attention.

"Especially if you're celebrating the World Cup, or the 4th of July, or renting out MSG to get married. Hypothetically, the most important thing you can do in this heat is to stay indoors with air conditioning."

When asked about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly getting married at Madison Square Garden amid an incoming heat wave on Tuesday, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said: "My recommendation to all New Yorkers is to stay inside and stay cool. And if you happen to be getting married… pic.twitter.com/1AptohAv3b — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 30, 2026

Although he never mentioned Swift or Kelce by name, the timing of the comment fueled ongoing speculation surrounding their rumoured wedding, which has reportedly been planned for Madison Square Garden over the holiday weekend.

Madison Square Garden preparations continue to fuel wedding speculation

Rumours surrounding the venue have only intensified after visible activity outside Madison Square Garden earlier this week. Trucks arrived carrying equipment while workers unloaded decorative pieces, artificial grass and staging materials.

Several equipment cases also sparked curiosity. One large container was marked "Garden Party" in purple lettering, while another was labelled "Mirror Ball," prompting fans to connect the wording with Swift's music and the reported celebration.

A source told PEOPLE that the interior of the venue has been dramatically transformed and now looks totally different than its normal look. Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed anything publicly, but reports have said about 1,000 guests could attend Friday's event.

Several high-profile guests have already confirmed they will be in attendance, including George Kittle, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, television host Graham Norton and singer Suki Waterhouse. Other reported invitees include Zoe Kravitz, Jack Antonoff and Stevie Nicks.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025 after more than two years together. Whether Madison Square Garden is truly preparing for their wedding remains unconfirmed, but with city officials joking about the event and the venue showing clear signs of major preparations, anticipation continues to build ahead of the holiday weekend.