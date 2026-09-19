Aaron Rodgers is facing fresh attention after Joy Taylor questioned his decision to publicly discuss a private moment from his past relationship with Shailene Woodley. The former FS1 analyst addressed Rodgers' recent comments on her “Two Personal” show and questioned why he chose to share such a personal detail years after their relationship ended. Her comments quickly became a separate talking point, with some NFL fans backing her view while others criticized her delivery. The debate has now brought renewed attention to Rodgers, Woodley and Taylor, even though the original relationship ended several years ago.

Joy Taylor Questions Aaron Rodgers Over His Shailene Woodley Revelation

Taylor focused on Rodgers' claim that Woodley wanted to sleep with another man before their planned marriage. Rodgers shared the story during an appearance on Cam Heyward's “Not Just Football” podcast.

Taylor questioned why Rodgers would make such a private part of the relationship public after so much time had passed.

“You said willingly, for free, that your girl looked you in the face and said, ‘I will marry you", Taylor said.

She also added, “Wild, wild way to let the whole world know you have zero motion,” while explaining that she would never want such information about her own relationship made public.

Aaron Rodgers says his ex-fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, told him she had to go "f**k this guy" days after they got engaged.



"But not a couple of days after that, she tells me, you know, before we get married, I got to go f**k this guy."



"Her story is that I ruined her life… pic.twitter.com/bgzDhDqBNp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 10, 2026

Taylor further suggested that Rodgers' comments could be seen as an attempt to shame Woodley. Woodley has not publicly given a detailed response to Rodgers' latest account.

NFL Fans Turn Joy Taylor's Aaron Rodgers Take Into A Debate

The conversation soon moved beyond Rodgers and Woodley as clips of Taylor's comments spread online. Some NFL fans agreed with her main point and questioned Rodgers' decision to reveal an intimate detail about his former fiancée.

Others focused on Taylor herself and pushed back against her comments. One social media user wrote, “Right message, wrong messenger,” while another questioned Taylor's criticism more directly.

Former NFL star Terrell Owens also reacted with four laughing emojis. Danielle Wright, wife of television host Nick Wright, similarly joined the online reaction with a brief comment.

Woodley, meanwhile, has avoided turning the situation into a public exchange. When asked about Rodgers at a pre-Emmys fundraiser in Los Angeles, she laughed and walked away without answering.

Rodgers has continued with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the latest discussion shows how an old relationship story can return to the spotlight when another public figure offers a strong reaction.