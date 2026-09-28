The Pittsburgh Steelers found a spark in Week 3, and Jaylen Warren was at the center of it. The running back helped Pittsburgh beat the Cincinnati Bengals after the offense had struggled in its first two games. Warren ran for more than 125 yards and made several plays after contact. His day came while he dealt with a shoulder issue. After the win, Aaron Rodgers did not hold back when talking about Warren. The quarterback called him one of the toughest players he has ever played with. Now, Warren's role could be about to change.

Aaron Rodgers Values Jaylen Warren's Toughness And Energy

Rodgers has played with Warren for more than a season, so his praise carried weight. He spoke about the running back's energy, effort and care for his teammates. Rodgers said, "What a tough guy." He also called Warren "one of the toughest guys I've ever played with."

That praise came after Warren gave the Steelers something they had missed early in the season. He ran hard, broke tackles and kept plays alive. Pittsburgh also got better work from its offensive line against Cincinnati. The result was a much stronger ground game.

Warren was not fully healthy entering the game. He had been limited in practice because of his shoulder, but he still became the main threat in the backfield. That made his performance stand out even more.

JAYLEN WARREN TACKLED BY THE TURF MONSTER pic.twitter.com/pQSapbsw5l — wok (@wokdior) September 27, 2026

The timing matters for Pittsburgh. The Steelers had not shown much balance in the first two games, and that put more pressure on the passing game. Warren gave them a way to stay aggressive without asking Rodgers to carry every drive. His runs also helped create better down and distance situations.

Jaylen Warren's All-Around Game Could Make Him More Important

The Steelers signed Rico Dowdle in free agency, and the plan was expected to include a shared workload with Warren. Dowdle has been productive in recent seasons, but his start in Pittsburgh has been slower.

Warren brings more than rushing yards. He can catch the ball, help in pass protection and make plays when the first gap closes. Those skills give the Steelers another way to use him, especially with Rodgers at quarterback.

The Week 3 win does not mean Warren should get every carry. But it does give Pittsburgh a reason to rethink the split. If he keeps producing at this level, a bigger role would make sense for the offense.

Rodgers' comments show how much trust Warren has earned inside the locker room. Rodgers pointed to Warren's toughness beyond one afternoon. "I've always had respect for him, playing against him and then being his teammate for a little more than a season now," Rodgers said. That history matters because Rodgers has seen Warren as both an opponent and a teammate.