Aaron Rodgers has come to his last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers carrying massive amount of expectations. His personal future is the greatest subject, but his recent comments regarding Dak Prescott gave an interesting glimpse into what he values from a quarterback and an offense. Rodgers praised Prescott's play under Mike McCarthy, timing, command and ability to attack defenses. That matters in Pittsburgh because Rodgers and McCarthy are reunited following their productive years with the Green Bay Packers. The Steelers have a shared past that gives them faith that Rodgers may still write a good closing chapter to his career.

Aaron Rodgers' Praise For Dak Prescott Highlights The Quarterback Style He Trusts Under Mike Mccarthy

Rodgers discussed Prescott while appearing on Cam Heyward's Not Just Football Podcast, where he also spoke highly of McCarthy.

“I feel like Dak was playing some damn good football (under McCarthy)…I'm a big Dak fan. I like the way he plays…Under Mike, he was playing on time and controlling the line of scrimmage and making all the throws all over the field, and that's what we did in our heyday back in Green Bay. We attacked defenses. We were aggressive.”

Rodgers' words are notable because he was not simply praising Prescott's talent.

He was pointing to the qualities that made McCarthy's offense effective.

Prescott showed strong command of the Cowboys' offense during McCarthy's five seasons in Dallas. He became an All-Pro and helped Dallas produce multiple 12-win seasons.

For Rodgers, that success likely carries extra meaning.

He experienced McCarthy's approach firsthand in Green Bay. The quarterback was able to make decisions quickly, control the line of scrimmage and attack defenses with confidence.

Those are the same traits Pittsburgh will need from Rodgers now.

Aaron Rodgers Must Turn That Familiar Mccarthy Formula Into A Strong Steelers Finish

The Steelers cannot expect Rodgers to simply become the player he was during his best years in Green Bay.

Age and recent injuries have changed the equation.

Instead, Pittsburgh needs Rodgers to use his experience and decision-making to maximize what remains in his game.

The Steelers also understand the importance of giving their veteran quarterback a memorable final season. Linebacker Alex Highsmith said there is “extra added motivation to send ‘eight' out the right way.”

General manager Omar Khan has also praised Rodgers' leadership and Hall of Fame-level career.

That support could become important as the season develops.

If Rodgers stays healthy, McCarthy builds an offense around his strengths and the Steelers consistently make plays around him, Pittsburgh could become a serious postseason threat.

Rodgers' Dak Prescott praise ultimately offers more than a compliment. It provides a glimpse into the type of quarterback play he believes works in McCarthy's system.

Now, the Steelers will find out whether that familiar formula can help Rodgers create one more memorable run before his NFL career reaches its final whistle.