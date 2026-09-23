Zion Williamson is taking his latest step in a civil case that has followed him since 2025. The New Orleans Pelicans star has filed a response seeking dismissal of the lawsuit brought by a woman identified as Jane Doe. According to TMZ, Williamson denies every allegation and says their relationship was consensual. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in May 2025. Doe accused Williamson of rape, abuse and other harmful conduct during a relationship she said began in 2018 and continued through 2023. The allegations remain unproven claims in a civil case.

Zion Williamson Denies Allegations And Challenges Lawsuit

Williamson's latest filing gives his side of the dispute. According to TMZ, he described the relationship as a consensual “friends with benefits” arrangement and denied assaulting or harming Doe. He also said they never lived together and described their interactions as “pleasant and consensual.”

Williamson is also challenging whether several of Doe's claims can move forward. His filing argues that claims involving assault, battery, sexual battery, domestic violence and stalking are barred by the applicable statutes of limitations. He also disputes whether California law applies to alleged events in other states.

That puts the focus on the legal arguments surrounding the case rather than only the original allegations. Williamson is asking for the entire lawsuit to be dismissed. The court has not established the allegations as facts, and the case remains a civil dispute between the two sides.

Zion Williamson Lawsuit Moves Forward With Both Sides' Claims

The case dates back to May 2025, when Doe filed a 12-page complaint in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times reported that she accused Williamson of rape and abuse during a relationship she said lasted from 2018 to 2023. Williamson's lawyers denied those accusations at the time.

Williamson's attorney previously called the allegations “categorically false and reckless” and said the relationship was consensual. Doe's lawyer, Sam E. Taylor of The Lanier Law Firm, said in 2025 that the case was serious and that his client wanted her claims heard in court.

Now, Williamson has formally asked the court to throw out the complaint while continuing to deny Doe's claims. The next part of the case will depend on how the court handles his arguments over the allegations, statutes of limitations and where the alleged conduct took place.