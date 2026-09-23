The Golden State Valkyries looked completely in control against the Portland Fire after opening Tuesday's game with 17 straight points. However, the big lead quickly disappeared as Portland fought its way back and forced the game into overtime. The Fire then took control in the extra period, handing Golden State a painful 90-82 loss and ending its five-game winning streak. The result also changed the WNBA playoff picture, with the Valkyries losing their chance to finish No. 1 while the Las Vegas Aces secured a top-three seed and first-round home-court advantage.

At the other end, A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces made sure there was no similar drama against the Los Angeles Sparks. Their 89-79 win secured the Aces at least the No. 3 seed and home-court advantage in the first round. Meanwhile, Washington also made franchise history with its 27th win.

Golden State Valkyries Lose Control As Aces Secure Home Court

Golden State could not hold its early lead against Portland. The Valkyries scored the first 17 points, but the Fire slowly fought back before taking control late. Portland won overtime 13-5, with Carla Leite making the key plays as Golden State's five-game winning streak ended.

The loss also changed the top of the playoff race. Golden State lost its chance to claim the No. 1 seed, while Minnesota secured the top spot after its 96-77 loss to Indiana. The Valkyries will finish either second or third after Thursday's final regular-season games.

Las Vegas had a much easier finish. A'ja Wilson posted 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Aces beat the Sparks 89-79. The result gave Las Vegas at least the No. 3 seed and first-round home court, adding another important piece to Tuesday's playoff picture.

Nneka Ogwumike, Chicago Sky And Washington Mystics Add More Drama

There was also a special moment before the Aces-Sparks game. Las Vegas presented Nneka Ogwumike with flowers before her final game in Las Vegas. The veteran scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds, with her WNBA career now down to one regular-season game.

Chicago finally ended its five-game losing streak by beating Toronto 97-85. Gabriela Jaquez and Sydney Taylor scored 18 points each, while Kamilla Cardoso added 17. The Tempo have now lost seven straight and 19 of their last 20 games.

Washington also made franchise history. Shakira Austin had 25 points and 13 rebounds in a 79-69 win over Connecticut, giving the Mystics their 27th victory. That broke the previous franchise mark of 26 wins, set by the 2019 championship team.