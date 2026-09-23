For nearly two decades, Stephen Curry has made three-point shots into must-see moments, and along the way changed the way the NBA plays the game. Now, as another important chapter in the Golden State Warriors is approaching, the superstar finds himself with questions about his contract situation and what's next.

But Curry doesn't appear to want to let the noise bleed onto the court. The veteran guard recently made it clear that he will make his contract decision when he has enough information to make the right call. Until then, his priorities stay refreshingly simple. He just wants to play his game, keep the Warriors competitive, and focus on winning rather than carrying the weight of the speculation surrounding his future.

Stephen Curry addresses Golden State Warriors contract uncertainty and plans

Stephen Curry enters another season with questions about his contract future in Golden State, but the Warriors superstar says the uncertainty will not become a distraction. Curry said he will take his time deciding on his next deal, with the team focused on competing and winning. He made it clear the situation will not affect his approach on the court or be a burden he carries into the season.

“It's going to happen at the right time, once I have all the information I need to make the decision that is right," he said.

Curry further informed his fans that he is taking his time over this decision and wants to ensure that he has all the relevant facts before making up his mind. The Warriors superstar made it clear that the current uncertainty regarding contract negotiations will not affect his game in any way. Whether he opts for a contract extension or chooses not to, Curry has assured that he will not let this uncertainty impact his performance during the games.

Stephen Curry's impact and legacy with the Golden State Warriors

The value of Stephen Curry to the Warriors goes beyond his points. Since being drafted in 2009, he has transformed Golden State into one of the defining franchises of the NBA's modern era. His shooting range, his movement without the ball, and his playmaking helped power the team's free-flowing offense. Curry led the Warriors to four NBA championships, won two MVP awards, and became the league's all-time leader in three-pointers, cementing his influence on both the franchise and the sport.

His impact on Golden State has extended beyond individual accolades. Curry has been a major reason for the Warriors' sustained success, helping the franchise win titles in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. He is synonymous with the organization, his leadership, and his longevity, and he changed the game in a way that a generation of players embraced the three-point shot. So Curry's legacy in Golden State is tied to both winning and the changing offensive landscape of basketball. His legacy lives on with the Warriors as he begins a new chapter.