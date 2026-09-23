Luka Dončić is back for his second full season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the franchise has made the Slovenian star increasingly the centerpiece of its future. Acquired in February 2025 from the Dallas Mavericks, Dončić signed a three-year, $165 million extension that will keep him in Los Angeles through 2028, signaling his long-term commitment to the city.

Now the Lakers are building their roster around his playmaking and scoring, with Austin Reaves and new acquisitions like Walker Kessler among the pieces around him. With that in mind, Dončić gave Lakers fans an upbeat message, saying he could not have imagined being here and making it clear that his focus now is on winning more championships.

Luka Dončić embraces Lakers identity with championship ambitions

Luka Dončić joined the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2025 when Dallas traded him to Los Angeles for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The Lakers finished third in the Western Conference, and Davis averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in 28 regular-season games. In August 2025, Dončić signed a three-year, $165 million extension to stay with Los Angeles through 2028.

Dončić has now sent a passionate message to Lakers fans recently about his excitement to wear the iconic purple and gold. The superstar, who arrived from the Dallas Mavericks in February 2025, told The Athletic he never thought he would be in Los Angeles but now feels fully connected to the franchise. He also made it clear that he wants to bring more success to the Lakers.

“It's a wonderful surprise, and it feels amazing, and now I desperately want what all Lakers want. To win it all. I won't rest until we win more championships,” he stated.

In his first full season with the Lakers, Dončić averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists over 64 games, leading the league in scoring and earning All-NBA First Team honors. Los Angeles finished 53-29 and won the Pacific Division before falling in the Western Conference semifinals. He missed the first round with an injury but returned against Oklahoma City, with the Lakers eventually losing the series 4-0.

Luka Dončić's journey from European prodigy to Lakers superstar

Luka Dončić began playing basketball in Ljubljana, Slovenia, where his father, Saša, helped him develop elite skills at an early age. At 13, he went to Spain to join Real Madrid's youth academy and began a rapid ascent through European basketball. Dončić was a teenage pro when he first began playing, and he became a star almost immediately. In 2018, he won the EuroLeague MVP award and the EuroLeague title, and established himself as one of the brightest young basketball talents in Europe.

He declared for the 2018 NBA Draft and was selected third overall by the Atlanta Hawks, who traded him to the Dallas Mavericks. He arrived immediately, winning Rookie of the Year and then becoming a perennial All-NBA star in Dallas. Dončić led the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals before a blockbuster move to the Los Angeles Lakers. Now based in Los Angeles, he is the face of the franchise's next chapter and is building on his emergence as an NBA superstar.