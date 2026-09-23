Karl-Anthony Towns has been a major player for the New York Knicks ever since he arrived in a blockbuster trade from Minnesota in 2024. The four-time All-Star gave the Knicks elite scoring and rebounding, as well as a rare 3-point threat at center. Now, Towns has two years left on his four-year, $220.4 million deal that includes a $61 million player option for 2027-28.

However, his extension negotiations with the Knicks have reportedly hit a snag, with a deal before training camp now seeming unlikely, ESPN's Shams Charania and Vincent Goodwill reported. Towns is eligible for a potential four-year, $273 million extension, though. Now, despite his importance to the team, the situation adds a level of uncertainty for his long-term future in New York.

How could Karl-Anthony Towns' contract stalemate shape the Knicks' next move?

Karl-Anthony Towns' contract talks with the New York Knicks have reportedly stalled, and a deal before training camp is considered unlikely. This development casts doubt on the All-Star big man's future, as the Knicks mull changes to their roster and payroll. The latest update from ESPN's Shams Charania also noted that team owner James Dolan said the franchise will not go into the second apron. The report also indicates that changes to New York's roster may be on the way.

The stalled negotiations have now left the Knicks in limbo, with Towns still a significant part of their roster. The scoring, rebounding, and three-point shooting give New York a unique offensive mix, and his size allows him to help in a lot of different areas. Towns has been a big part of the Knicks' recent success since coming to New York. His role is particularly important for the franchise moving forward as the team is aiming to remain competitive at the highest level.

But the Knicks also do not want to step into the NBA's second apron, which would come with even more restrictions on their roster-building options. Towns is eligible for a lucrative extension, but committing that much money could cramp New York's flexibility with other important players. So the Knicks have to weigh Towns' value against their broader financial plans. For Towns, however, there is no immediate need to reach an agreement, leaving both sides with time to continue discussions during the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns' offensive impact and role in the Knicks' success

Karl-Anthony Towns gave the New York Knicks a new dimension offensively when he came over from Minnesota in 2024. He scored inside and spread the floor from three, creating driving and playmaking space for Jalen Brunson and New York's wings. In his first season with the Knicks, Towns scored remarkably well from beyond the arc as New York jumped from seventh to fifth in offensive rating and from 112.8 to 115.8 points per game.

His value was even more evident during New York's championship-winning 2025-26 season. His averages in the playoffs were exceptional as well. His passing, complemented by Brunson's creation, and his shooting kept opposing defenses stretched. Towns shot 45.6% from three in the Finals, providing an additional dimension to pair with New York's perimeter shooters and making the lineup more versatile.